‘Bright Future’: Adrianne Lenker tells all with her vulnerable, heartfelt and honest lyrics

Adrianne Lenker’s highly anticipated seventh studio album, “Bright Future,” was released on March 22. Following the release of her new singles “Ruined,” “Sadness as a Gift” and “Fool,” fans eagerly anticipated the release of the album, as the singles held promise of a diverse range of thematic and emotional elements. Adrianne Lenker tells all on this new album, unafraid to disclose memories of childhood sorrow, tender and intimate moments from relationships and the pain and pleasure of everyday life. Lenker showcases her capacity not only as a talented singer and songwriter, but an honest and unapologetically truthful lyricist.

More famously known for her role as lead singer of the indie-folk band Big Thief, Lenker humbly returns to her solo career, offering listeners a personal and intimate retelling of scenes of loss, love and family in this touching new record. “Bright Future” is Lenker’s first release since the combined release of her two complementary albums, “songs” and “instrumentals.”

Lenker’s extensive musical catalog began at the advantageous age of eight, when she wrote her first song. She began playing gigs at 12 and recorded her first album at 13. The singer-songwriter’s long history in the music industry allowed her to distinguish herself as a mature, fully developed songwriter. Often tackling difficult subject matter, Lenker never ceases to capture the underlying beauty in painful situations. Her lyrics poignantly elaborate on subject matter such as grief, loss, trauma, love and desire. Lenker has a gift for taming cumbersome and unwieldy emotions, condensing them neatly into song– an effect that elicits visceral, soul-stirring reactions from listeners.

Despite her growth as a songwriter, focusing on mature topics, Lenker’s writing maintains a childlike sense of wonder, presumably a remnant of her preadolescent songwriting years. This can be seen most prominently on the opening track of “Bright Future” and “Real House.” The latter song opens with sparse, spacy piano chords, painting a sober, melancholy soundscape, which accompanies Lenker’s recollections of muddled childhood memories. “Do you remember running? / The purity of the air around,” Lenker begins as she continues recounting memories in a stream-of-consciousness narration style. Lenker indulges in the innocence and naivety of adolescence, getting lost in her own candid capturing of childhood wonder. At one point, the singer’s voice trails away from the microphone and comes back in again, as she rocks back and forth on her chair. Other sounds from the recording space seep into the tracks, reminding listeners of her simplistic, d.i.y. production style.

The album quickly switches gears with the second track “Sadness as a Gift,” a light and airy acoustic blend of melodies. “Sadness as a Gift” offers a positive spin to the traditional breakup song. Instead of being bitter about an ending relationship, Lenker suggests that one should see the sadness of a breakup as a gift– the result of a happiness once felt in a relationship. Lyrics such as “We could see the sadness as a gift and still / Feel too heavy to hold” and “The seasons go so fast / Thinking that this one was gonna last” demonstrate Lenker’s search for a silver lining amidst the pain of a dying relationship.

The next song, “Fool,” continues the same positive, upbeat energy present on the previous track. The lighthearted lyrics are accompanied by a playful melody created with bouncy, spacy instrumentation that produces an almost otherworldly effect.

In the next two songs, “No Machine” and “Free Treasure,” Lenker pours out her heart in romantic testaments to meaningful relationships. Both songs are slow and romantic, with lyrics accompanied by soft acoustic melodies. “Don’t know what I’d do / without you,” Lenker sings on the chorus of “No Machine,” as she contemplates where her life would be without her love. Similarly, on “Free Treasure” Lenker sings, “You show me understanding / Patience and pleasure / Time and attention / Love without measure.” Lenker again shows gratitude for the love in her life, describing all the wonderful parts of her current relationship.

“Vampire Empire” marks the halfway point on the album. Originally recorded by Big Thief, the song gained popularity on TikTok last year. Lenker’s new rendition of the song is stripped-down and bare. Quick guitar strumming accompanies her strong and assertive vocals. This song is fast paced and powerful, as Lenker puts her own unique spin on it, differentiating the tune from the more pop-inspired Big Thief version.

“Love spells evol backwards,” Lenker sings on the beginning of the seventh track “Evol.” The song is a tender and passionate moment amidst the album. Lenker’s soft high voice quivers above the gentle melodic piano. “You have my heart I want it back,” Lenker sings as she grapples with the negative emotions love can sometimes bring.

Despite the strong songwriting Lenker produces throughout the album, “Candleflame” and “Already Lost” may offer a point of weakness amongst such a strong lineup of tunes. “You know I love you, I can’t explain,” Lenker sings on “Candleflame,” the line unfortunately speaks for itself as Lenker perhaps fails to offer sufficient elaborations on her emotions on this track. With “Cell Phone Says” and “Donut Seam,” Lenker brings back the energy of the album. These sweet and simple tunes feel perfectly in place with the rest of the album. “Donut Seam” continues on brand with the thematic expressions of love and loss on the album. She sings, ​​“Ever since the day we met / I loved you and I don’t regret / The way we passed the time.”

The album concludes with the heart-breaking emotional ballad, “Ruined.” “Until I’m brave enough to call you / I just fall through every time,” Lenker sings on “Ruined,” falling into the depths of her own despair. Lenker seems to spiral into a realm of obsessive rumination about the end of a romantic relationship. The song portrays the ultimate romantic downfall. “So much coming through, every hour too / Can’t get enough of you / You come around I’m ruined / You come around I’m ruined,” Lenker sings repeatedly in the chorus. The repetition mirrors the never-ending cycle of longing. While the album ends on a sad note, “Ruined” features some of Lenker’s best songwriting to date, showcasing her capability for expressing complex and intricate feelings of love and loss in simple, engaging lyrics.

“Bright Future” is an amalgamation of Lenker’s rich and extensive history as a songwriter and performer. She blends inspiration from her childhood, personal experiences and experience as an artist.

Adrianne Lenker begins her 2024 tour this summer promoting “Bright Future.” Lenker is performing at the Academy of Music Theatre in Northampton on Nov. 11 and at the Boch Center Shubert Theatre on November 12 and 13.

