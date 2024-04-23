Massachusetts Daily Collegian

A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian

Juice will close their ‘Nothing Like a Dream’ Tour in Amherst

Lead singer and keyboardist Ben Stevens, as well as guitarist Daniel Moss share the band’s story ahead of their upcoming show at the Drake
Photo+courtesy+of+Juices+website.
Photo courtesy of Juice’s website.
By Naomi Zwelling, Collegian Staff
April 23, 2024

Whether it was fate, or the telltale fedora vocalist Kamau Burton wore around campus, the six members of the band Juice all found each other during their freshman year at Boston College. Their name was born out of a rushed effort to enter a Battle of the Bands competition, and it ended up sticking with them years later as they moved from open mics to stages across the United States.

While in undergrad, all six members had a unique experience with music. Ben Stevens was introduced to music through his classical cello training, while Daniel Moss was a part of jazz band, listening to artists like Stevie Ray Vaughan.

“The eclectic collection of our different experiences with music sort of makes us who we are as a band,” Stevens said. “I think it definitely makes things weird and hard sometimes, but also cool, in a good way.”

After forming in Boston, Juice relocated to Brooklyn, New York. Stevens explained how Brooklyn is full of house shows and lots of DIY music, making it a great place to meet other bands. In fact, this is how the members of Juice befriended folk band Shallow Alcove, who’ve become close friends and musical partners. The two groups collaborated on an acoustic cover of Juice’s song “Becoming a Stranger,” which is set to be recorded and released within the new few months.

“Becoming a Stranger” was part of Juice’s most recent EP “Nothing Like a Dream.” It was that song that “kicked the ball down the hill and [got the album] rolling,” Stevens said. “There was a long period where we were just throwing some darts at the wall … there wasn’t unanimous excitement about anything specifically until that song.”

Another aspect which helped Juice create new music is their tour. Much of their music is developed collaboratively, and being on the road means they have plenty of time to brainstorm. Moss explained, “Once you’ve recorded the song, you’re then trying to make it sound perfect and just obsessing over tiny details.”

Stevens and Moss struggled to find the right words to describe their genre. In terms of their inspirations, the band listens to everything from Japanese pop to Big Thief while they travel on tour. While this music does shape Juice’s sound, Stevens suggested the influence isn’t all that apparent, giving the band an even more distinctive style.

“We always say we’re alternative, mostly because it feels like the word that you say if you don’t know what to say,” Moss confessed. “It’s rock and multi-dimensional, and it’s got a lot of different stuff. Some funk, some RnB, some soft rock and it’s ever changing. This is always the question that’s hardest for us.”

Overall, the band strives to keep their sound unrestrained by a specific genre or label. When forced to come up with just a single word or phrase, “it leaves a lot to be desired for us as artists,” Stevens said.

Juice has now reached the final shows of their “Nothing Like a Dream” tour and are performing mostly in college towns. When I spoke with the duo, they had just arrived in Ithaca, noting that “they have a deep appreciation for live music here,” since many of Juice’s listeners are university students.

This final stretch includes Amherst, Mass., as Juice will perform at The Drake Saturday, April 27. Opening for Juice is Hush Club, who will be holding a free pizza social at Antonio’s following the concert.

Naomi Zwelling can be reached at [email protected]
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in 2024
Janie Victoria Ward and Tracy Robinson-Wood speak at the final Sister: Resisters workshop hosted by Black Women United.
Black Women United hosts mentorship workshop, highlighting strategies to improve experiences of Black women in higher education
Club Profile: Japanese Student Association
Club Profile: Japanese Student Association
Artist Profile: Second Hand Nature
Artist Profile: Second Hand Nature
Your photos are worth developing
Your photos are worth developing
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass women’s lacrosse blows out George Washington in Senior Day victory
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass men’s lacrosse loses 14-12 to No. 15 Richmond on Senior Day
More in Archives
Royal Chicken & Kebab is Amherst’s latest sensation
Royal Chicken & Kebab is Amherst’s latest sensation
Lever for Change CEO Cecilia Conrad delivers 25th Philip Gamble Memorial Lecture
Lever for Change CEO Cecilia Conrad delivers 25th Philip Gamble Memorial Lecture
‘The Grand Budapest Hotel’ at 10 years old: A love letter to the dandy
‘The Grand Budapest Hotel’ at 10 years old: A love letter to the dandy
UMass baseball beats George Mason in first A-10 series win
UMass baseball beats George Mason in first A-10 series win
Lucinda Canty introduces the speakers of the night at the Black Maternal Health Symposium.
Black Maternal Health Symposium fosters dialogue on racial disparities in reproductive and birth outcomes
Courtesy of Sam Dameshek
Jesse McCartney breaks down career, artistry and his latest project with the Daily Collegian
More in Arts & Living
Image courtesy of IMDB
‘Civil War’ is a war movie that doesn’t want to talk about the war
40th annual Asian Night highlights on-campus groups, featuring singers Dhruv and REI AMI
40th annual Asian Night highlights on-campus groups, featuring singers Dhruv and REI AMI
Inside ‘Trinkets’ by Stock Goblin
Inside ‘Trinkets’ by Stock Goblin
One size does not fit all: ‘Brandy Hellville & The Cult of Fast Fashion’
One size does not fit all: ‘Brandy Hellville & The Cult of Fast Fashion’
UMass Fashion Organization’s ‘Amor Reescrito’ weaves love seamlessly into style
UMass Fashion Organization’s ‘Amor Reescrito’ weaves love seamlessly into style
Photo courtesy of IMDb
Album review: Lizzy McAlphine’s ‘Older’
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Massachusetts Daily Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *