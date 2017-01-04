Scrolling Headlines:

UMass professor to appear as contestant on ‘Jeopardy!’ Thursday night -

January 4, 2017

Penalties plague UMass hockey in Mariucci Classic championship game -

January 2, 2017

UMass men’s basketball falls in A-10 opener to St. Bonaventure and its veteran backcourt -

December 30, 2016

UMass woman’s basketball ends FIU Holiday Classic with 65-47 loss to Drexel -

December 29, 2016

UMass men’s basketball finishes non-conference schedule strong with win over Georgia State -

December 28, 2016

Brett Boeing joins UMass hockey for second half of season -

December 28, 2016

Winning Hult Prize team at UMass to travel to semi-finals of competition in March -

December 28, 2016

UMass women’s basketball drops first game of FIU Holiday Classic -

December 27, 2016

Donte Clark, late run lift UMass men’s basketball over Rider in Gotham Classic finale -

December 23, 2016

Mullins Center embracing energy conservation in new renovations -

December 21, 2016

Southpoint shooter indicted Tuesday -

December 21, 2016

Sixty-seven-year-old Amherst woman dies Tuesday -

December 21, 2016

UMass women’s basketball mount massive comeback, take 69-66 thriller over Holy Cross -

December 19, 2016

UMass hockey enters holiday break on a sour note with back-to-back home losses to the Sun Devils -

December 18, 2016

UMass hockey swept by Arizona State on last weekend of the first semester in 4-1 defeat Saturday -

December 18, 2016

UMass men’s basketball tops Kennesaw State with balanced offensive performance. -

December 17, 2016

UMass men’s basketball gets complementary play from frontcourt in win over Kennesaw State -

December 17, 2016

Notebook: Luwane Pipkins goes for career-high 27 points in UMass men’s basketball’s win Saturday -

December 17, 2016

UMass hockey’s offense smothered in 4-1 loss to Arizona State -

December 17, 2016

UMass hockey can’t thaw out from recent cold play in 4-1 loss to the Sun Devils -

December 17, 2016

UMass professor to appear as contestant on ‘Jeopardy!’ Thursday night

Posted by on January 4, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

(Judith Gibson-Okunieff/ Daily Collegian)

(Judith Gibson-Okunieff/ Daily Collegian)

University of Massachusetts professor Joseph Bartolomeo will appear as a contestant on the game show “Jeopardy!” Thursday night, according to a news release by Associate Director of UMass News and Media Relations Daniel Fitzgibbons.

Bartolomeo is a UMass English professor whose principal research interest is 18th British literature. He is also the associate dean of operations and planning of UMass College of the Humanities and Fine Arts.

In late September, Bartolomeo traveled to California to record his appearance for the show.

“After years of watching ‘Jeopardy!’, appearing on the show was even better than I expected,” said Bartolomeo for the news release. He also stated that “the production staff was good-humored and supportive, the other contestants friendly and engaging, and Alex Trebek a consummate professional.”

Bartolomeo did not reveal details on his performance. For that, viewers must watch the Jan. 5 episode.

Appearing on “Jeopardy!” was on Bartolomeo’s bucket list, according to the release. He became a viewer as a child when he started to watch the show with his mother.

In early 2016, Bartolomeo made it past the online test, the first qualifying round. According to the release, from the pool of around 70,000 online test takers, about 3,000 were selected for auditions. 400 people from that group were invited to appear on the show.

“Blessed with a good memory,” Bartolomeo competed in school and local competitions throughout his life, and enjoys reading in different areas, said the release.

In 2000, Bartolomeo appeared as a contestant on “Who Wants to be a Millionaire?” but did not made past the “Fastest Finger” round to the “hot seat.”

Bartolomeo joined the UMass English faculty since in 1986 after earning his doctorate from Harvard. In 2007, He served as chair of the department of English until 2013. In 2013, he was appointed associate dean of operations and programs for HFA.

Danny Cordova can be reached at dcordova@umass.edu and followed on Twitter @DannyJCordova.

Filed under Breaking News, Campus News, Headlines, Local News, Miscellaneous, News, Scrolling Headlines · Tagged with , , , , , , ,

Leave A Comment