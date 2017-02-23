Scrolling Headlines:

UPDATE: SGA announces second and third artist for ‘Mullins Live!’

Posted by on February 23, 2017 

(Masstravel/Flickr)

 

The University of Massachusetts Student Government association announced the second and third artist, Flo Rida and Jeremih, for this year’s “Mullins Live!” concert via their Facebook today at noon.

SGA announced the first artist, Mike Posner, yesterday as the first artist performing for “Mullins Live!” also via their Facebook and had released a post Tuesday stating the return of the concert.

This year’s concert will be at 12 p.m. Saturday March 4 at Mullins Center.

This marks the third year “Mullins Live!” has occurred on “Blarney Blowout” weekend and is the second consecutive year the SGA has organized it. The concert was originally organized by the UMass administration fowling the 2014 “Blarney Blowout,” which led to 58 arrests.   

This year the SGA hopes to bring students together in a “safe” environment, said senior Lauren Coakley, speaker of the undergraduate senate for the SGA.

Coakley thinks the hype of “Blarney” has died down since she was a freshman in 2014, adding the concert, which is free to all UMass students, is a better venue for celebration.

“This is kind of a better event for students to go to that’s not as focused on binge drinking or destructive behavior,” Coakley said. “It’s really just an event to bring students together in a safe environment and to listen to some really great artists.”

The SGA, who organized the event with UMass Student Affairs and the University Programming Council, will be announcing the headline performance in this Friday’s announcement.

Past year’s artists have included Ke$ha, Ludacris and Juicy J in 2015, with Migos, Capital Cities and Jason Derulo performing in 2016. Coakley hopes this year’s lineup will excite UMass students.

“I think we have a really good lineup that students will be really excited about,” said Coakley, who thinks the event will appeal to students of all years.

Coakley said the concert had “decent attendance” last year, but there were some problems relating to the time allotted between the each artist. Additionally, Coakley said the concert itself started significantly early—opening its doors at 10 a.m.—leading many students to leave before the end of the event. She said that this year the concert will start later in the day.

“I think it went really well,” Coakley said referencing last year’s concert. “I think it’s definitely become a traditional thing to do.”

Jackson Cote can be reached at jkcote@umass.edu, and followed on Twitter @jackson_k_cote. Robert Rigo contributed to this report and can be reached at editor@dailycollegian.com and followed on Twitter @Rob_Rigo.

