BREAKING: 2024 Commencement Speaker Colson Whitehead withdraws from ceremony following 130+ arrests

In a press release, the University of Massachusetts News team announced that the 2024 Commencement speaker Colson Whitehead has dropped out of the ceremony. The novelist cited the 130+ arrests made at an encampment for Gaza on May 7 as the reason.

“We respect Mr. Whitehead’s position and regret that he will not be addressing the Class of 2024,” campus spokesperson Ed Blaguszewski said in the statement.

In a thread on Bluesky, Whitehead posted the messages he sent to University administration: “I was looking forward to speaking next week at UMass Amherst. I visited two years ago and everyone was awesome. My nephew graduated from there and got a great education. But calling the cops on peaceful protesters is a shameful act.”

The second post read, “I have to withdraw as your commencement speaker. I give all my best wishes and congratulations to the class of ‘24 and pray for the safety of the Palestinian people, the return of the hostages, and an end to this terrible war.”

This year’s undergraduate commencement is scheduled for 10 a.m. on May 18 at McGuirk Stadium. Following his withdrawal, the ceremony will be carried out without a speaker.

Whitehead has been contacted for comment. This story will be updated as more information is made available.

