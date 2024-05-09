Massachusetts Daily Collegian

A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian

BREAKING: 2024 Commencement Speaker Colson Whitehead withdraws from ceremony following 130+ arrests

The ceremony will proceed without a commencement speaker this year
Image+via+https%3A%2F%2Fwww.colsonwhitehead.com%2F
Chris Cole
Image via https://www.colsonwhitehead.com/
Byline photo of Mahidhar Sai Lakkavaram
By Mahidhar Sai Lakkavaram, Assistant News Editor
May 9, 2024

In a press release, the University of Massachusetts News team announced that the 2024 Commencement speaker Colson Whitehead has dropped out of the ceremony. The novelist cited the 130+ arrests made at an encampment for Gaza on May 7 as the reason.

“We respect Mr. Whitehead’s position and regret that he will not be addressing the Class of 2024,” campus spokesperson Ed Blaguszewski said in the statement.

In a thread on Bluesky, Whitehead posted the messages he sent to University administration: “I was looking forward to speaking next week at UMass Amherst. I visited two years ago and everyone was awesome. My nephew graduated from there and got a great education. But calling the cops on peaceful protesters is a shameful act.”

The second post read, “I have to withdraw as your commencement speaker. I give all my best wishes and congratulations to the class of ‘24 and pray for the safety of the Palestinian people, the return of the hostages, and an end to this terrible war.”

This year’s undergraduate commencement is scheduled for 10 a.m. on May 18 at McGuirk Stadium. Following his withdrawal, the ceremony will be carried out without a speaker.

Whitehead has been contacted for comment. This story will be updated as more information is made available.

Mahidhar Sai Lakkavaram can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @Mahidhar_sl.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Archives
The BBAAA and Rep. Jim McGovern. Photo provided by Pat Ononibaku.
Black Business Association finds racism and corruption in the allocation of federal aid
Lauren LeCours
Letter: Condemning UMass administration’s response to May 7 encampment
Ursula von der Leyen, commissioner of the European Union, meeting with William Ruto, president of Kenya. President Ruto is the Chair of the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change. Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons.
What Europe’s new climate law means for Africa
Arrested protesters are taken by police onto a PVTA bus at Campus Center Way near Bowker Auditorium at 12:35 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Chancellor Reyes: Make sure to leave your UCard on the table
Protesters stand in the rain for the Rally for Rafah at Student Union on 05/08/2024.
Students, faculty and community members hold a rally for Rafah
Applicants stand for the National Anthem.
Over 200 participate in naturalization ceremony at UMass
More in Campus News
Seen and supported: neuroscience and behavior PhD candidate Mélise Edwards reflects on creating community as a Black scholar
Seen and supported: neuroscience and behavior PhD candidate Mélise Edwards reflects on creating community as a Black scholar
Daily Collegian (2023)
Diputats nacionals del Partit dels Treballadors Socialistes d’Argentina discuteixen l'impacte de les reformes del president Milei a una taula rodona
Protesters arrested in waves following second encampment
Protesters arrested in waves following second encampment
Engineering students and faculty react to SGA referendum calling for divestment
Engineering students and faculty react to SGA referendum calling for divestment
Yolande Du Bois seated at desk in Dunbar High School, May 1959. Du Bois Family Papers (MS 1143). Special Collections and University Archives, University of Massachusetts Amherst Libraries.
Yolande Du Bois’ visual legacy unveiled in never-seen-before images
Daily Collegian (2023)
Demonstrators demand student debt cancellation
More in Headlines
Chamnan Koy Tan, Sveth Leng Bao, and Sopath Un hold their certificates of U.S citizenship. Photo by Jim Gipe, Daily Hampshire Gazette 1988
Remember and recognize: Cambodians in Amherst exhibit
ft. Helektra
ft. Helektra
Courtesy of IMDb
“Challengers” balances on-court competition and off-court rivalry with delicious detail
Bench makes a pyramid at Garber Field on 4/13/24.
Top five UMass women’s lacrosse bench celebrations
Bella Pantoja throws the ball at Sortino Field on 4/7/24.
UMass softball powers passed Fordham in quest for Atlantic 10 title
An idiotic response by UMass administration
An idiotic response by UMass administration
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Massachusetts Daily Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *