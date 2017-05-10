Former UMass football wide receiver Tajae Sharpe accused of assault in lawsuit

Posted by Philip Sanzo on May 10, 2017

A little over a year after he was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the fifth round of the NFL Draft, former Massachusetts football wide receiver Tajae Sharpe is being accused of assault by a Nashville man according to The Tennessean.

An open investigation of Sharpe and Titans teammate, Sebastian Tretola is taking place after Dante R. Satterfield filed a federal civil lawsuit against the Titans players, Wednesday.

The incident allegedly occurred around midnight in a back alley outside of the bar “Tin Roof” the night of the 2017 NFL Draft. According to the lawsuit, Sharpe repeatedly hit Satterfield while Tretola allegedly kept watch. The lawsuit says the incident came after Sharpe allegedly “took exception” to Satterfield’s comments regarding the Titans’ 2017 first round pick, wide receiver, Corey Davis.

The lawsuit says that Sharpe rendered Satterfield unconscious for 12 hours and caused broken bones in his face, a perforated ear drum and a concussion. The lawsuit is asking the jury to award Satterfield at least $500,000.

“The claims are ridiculous,” Sharpe’s agent, Blaine Roche, told The Tennessean. “Tajae unequivocally denies any and all involvement and he looks forward to vindicating his name, clearing his name of any and all wrongdoing here.”

In his rookie season Sharpe earned a starting role out of training camp. He had 41 catches for 522 yards and two touchdowns in 2016.

