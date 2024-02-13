Shane Montgomery takes the reigns as UMass offensive coordinator

Editors note: This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Multiple sources indicate that the Massachusetts football team has a new offensive leader.

On Tuesday, multiple sources (first reported by @TheCursiveU on X) announced that the Minutemen will hire Shane Montgomery as offensive coordinator. Montgomery most recently served as an offensive analyst with East Carolina.

The announcement comes on the heels of last week’s news, which saw Steve Casula depart from the role after two years of heading UMass’ offense. The 36-year-old left to become a tight ends coach with Michigan, college football’s defending national champions. Through two years with the Minutemen, Casula saw improvement after taking over one of the worst offensive units in the nation.

Montgomery arrives in Amherst with over 30 years of coaching experience, including 19 spent as an offensive coordinator. A few years after getting his first offensive coordinator opportunity with FCS team Chattanooga, Montgomery spent four seasons leading the offense of Miami (Ohio), three of which were spent with Ben Roethlisberger as his quarterback. Montgomery then went on to be the Redhawks’ head coach from 2005-2008, racking up a 17-31 overall record.

Since resigning from that role, Montgomery served as an offensive coordinator with five different Division I schools, Akron, Youngstown State, Charlotte, James Madison and Buffalo. In his last two seasons as an offensive coordinator (2021-2022 with Buffalo), his Bulls finished 63rd and 75th in the FBS in yards per game, respectively.

UMass has yet to officially announce the hiring of Montgomery.

Dean Wendel can be reached at [email protected] and followed on Twitter @DeanWende1.