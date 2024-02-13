Massachusetts Daily Collegian

A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian

Shane Montgomery takes the reigns as UMass offensive coordinator

Move made after Steve Casula leaves for Michigan
Photo courtesy of ECUs athletics page.
Photo courtesy of ECU’s athletics page.
By Dean Wendel, Collegian Staff
February 13, 2024

Editors note: This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Multiple sources indicate that the Massachusetts football team has a new offensive leader.

On Tuesday, multiple sources (first reported by @TheCursiveU on X) announced that the Minutemen will hire Shane Montgomery as offensive coordinator. Montgomery most recently served as an offensive analyst with East Carolina.

The announcement comes on the heels of last week’s news, which saw Steve Casula depart from the role after two years of heading UMass’ offense. The 36-year-old left to become a tight ends coach with Michigan, college football’s defending national champions. Through two years with the Minutemen, Casula saw improvement after taking over one of the worst offensive units in the nation.

Montgomery arrives in Amherst with over 30 years of coaching experience, including 19 spent as an offensive coordinator. A few years after getting his first offensive coordinator opportunity with FCS team Chattanooga, Montgomery spent four seasons leading the offense of Miami (Ohio), three of which were spent with Ben Roethlisberger as his quarterback. Montgomery then went on to be the Redhawks’ head coach from 2005-2008, racking up a 17-31 overall record.

Since resigning from that role, Montgomery served as an offensive coordinator with five different Division I schools, Akron, Youngstown State, Charlotte, James Madison and Buffalo. In his last two seasons as an offensive coordinator (2021-2022 with Buffalo), his Bulls finished 63rd and 75th in the FBS in yards per game, respectively.

UMass has yet to officially announce the hiring of Montgomery.

Dean Wendel can be reached at [email protected] and followed on Twitter @DeanWende1.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in 2024
A conversation with Chancellor Reyes
A conversation with Chancellor Reyes
Sarojini Torchon (representing Haiti) shows off the low dip in her dress on the red carpet at the HASA Peach Pageant: Across the Diaspora at the Student Union Ballroom on 02/10/2024.
HASA hosts Peach Pageant to unite and celebrate the Black diaspora
Daily Collegian (2023)
Amherst’s four person dwelling ordinance doesn’t protect anyone
Photo courtesy of Menus-Plaisirs - Les Troigros IMDb page.
'Menus-Plaisirs – Les Troisgros' is a golden ticket into one of the world’s finest restaurants
Photo courtesy of Kali Uchis official website.
'Orquídeas:' A love letter to Latin music
Daily Collegian (2024)
YKCC hosts Lunar New Year Celebrations
More in Archives
Daily Collegian (2023)
We should be concerned about our disability accommodations policy
Daily Collegian (2023)
UMass men’s club hockey drops weekend doubleheader against Rensselaer and Liberty
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass squeezes past Rhode Island in 81-79 victory
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass backcourt comes up big in victory over Rhode Island
Daily Collegian (2023)
UMass men’s lacrosse falls 13-12 to No. 8 Army in season opener
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass finishes weekend sweep of UConn with 3-1 victory
More in Fall Sports
Daily Collegian (2023)
Maynard: UMass football’s transfers could change the landscape of the program
Daily Collegian (2023)
UMass football welcomes nine freshmen recruits
Daily Collegian (2023)
UMass offensive coordinator Steve Casula leaves for Michigan
Daily Collegian (2023)
Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams returns to UMass for the 2024 season
Daily Collegian (2023)
‘I just know I’m running for more than myself out there;' Fatherhood sparks record-breaking season
Daily Collegian (2023)
UMass football falls to UConn 31-18 to wrap up 2023
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Massachusetts Daily Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *