Three weeks in, and two UMass fraternities under suspension

It’s only rush week, but the University of Massachusetts Greek life has caused commotion outside of what can be considered the normal weekend festivities.

The University has taken disciplinary action against two fraternities, Phi Sigma Kappa and Theta Chi as they both have been placed under interim suspension, according to UMass spokesperson Ed Blaguszewski.

Phi Sigma Kappa was placed on suspension as the University is investigating a potential violation of the Code of Student Conduct related to a reported disturbance outside the house after the conclusion of a party. As a result, the fraternity is restricted from hosting or sponsoring activities at its house on North Pleasant Street.

In the early morning of Sunday, Sept. 10, 17-year-old Diovanni Aquino sustained injuries when a part of his ear was bitten off. Three days after the incident, Aquino went to Facebook to tell what happened as well as show pictures of his injuries.

“To anyone who ask[ed] what happen[ed], three men from UMass Amherst jumped my sister…after knocking two of those three men out their friend tackled me when I wasn’t looking and bit my ear off,” Aquino said in his post. “We’re still trying to find the guy who did it… but I remember his face. No matter what happen[s] this night the violence is disgusting and I will do anything to protect my family and those I care about.”

According to an article from MassLive, “seven officers responded to call of a fight in the Phi Sigma Kappa parking lot…after about 2 a.m. Sunday. Police reported a few hundred people were fleeing as police arrived.”

A fraternity house only about a minute away from Phi Sigma Kappa, Theta Chi has also been placed on interim suspension following a party on Saturday, Sept. 16 at its residence on North Pleasant Street. The University is investigating a potential violation of the Code of Student Conduct.

“The University immediately responds to situations of concern and potential violations of University policy involving fraternities and sororities, taking these situations very seriously. It works closely with fraternities and sororities on strategies to make them successful student organizations,” Blaguszeuski said.

The Amherst Police Department said both of the cases are still under investigation and therefore they have no comment at this time.

The two fraternities’ incidents were also accompanied by a death of a 20-year-old who does not attend UMass, on Fearing Street Saturday, Sept. 16. In the D.A.’s office released statement, “witnesses reported that the man…had attended a party on North Pleasant Street earlier in the evening.”

According to the University website, 5.5 percent of the undergraduate population are involved in the over 40 fraternities and sororities on campus.

