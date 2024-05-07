Protestors+arrested+in+waves+following+second+encampment

This story will be updated as more information is provided

11:45 p.m. update: The current 117 police vehicles parked at Whitmore, including 109 State Police cars. Police were spotted loaded arrested protestors onto a PVTA bus.

11:24 p.m. update: Within the last 30 minutes, 10 protestors have been released from the UMass Police Department on bail. All arrested protestors are believed to be processed through the UMass Police Department.

10:51 p.m. update: The entire encampment has been torn down. Protestors continue to be arrested. A helicopter was spotted above campus.

10:45 p.m. update: According to a legal observer from the National Lawyer’s Guild, at least 64 protestors have been arrested as of 10:45 p.m. Around the encampment, police have pushed multiple protestors and kicked them while on the ground.

10:34 p.m. update: 11 more protestors arrested by the encampment.

10:18 p.m. update: Eight more protestors arrested by the encampment. Over 50 protestors have been detained by 10:15 p.m.

10:02 p.m. update: Nine more protestors arrested by the encampment and taken to the Student Union.

9:56 p.m. update: Eight more protestors arrested by the encampment. They were taken to a police transport van outside the Student Union.

9:48 p.m. update: Officers approach the encampment from the Whitmore parking lot holding batons and riot shields. Around 200 protestors remain in the encampment area. Police continue to tear down tents within the encampment.

9:32 p.m. update: An estimated 25-26 protestors have been arrested as of 9:32 p.m. according to a legal observer from the National Lawyer’s Guild.

9:24 p.m. update: The wall of police surrounded the encampment and began arresting more protestors. A protestor was pushed down on the pavement and arrested. Another protestor ran after the arrested student and was also pushed to the pavement and handcuffed.

9:12 p.m. update: Police reinforcements arrived on South lawn. Some carry paintball guns. The ammunition within the guns cannot be confirmed. Police officers are covering their names and badges to conceal their identities.

8:53 p.m. update: Two more protesters were arrested and loaded into an Amherst Police Department van parked outside the Student Union. Police announce no allowance for observers or onlookers, declaring an unlawful assembly.

8:46 p.m. update: Police around the Student Union armed themselves with paintball guns. Four more students were arrested. The line once held by police broke and South Lawn is now flooded with protestors.

8:37 p.m. update: Inside the encampment, tensions continue to rise. Protestors chant “Hold the line.” Police officers began to move toward the Student Union building. Officers push down a tent.

8:30 p.m. update: Two facility services light tower vehicles arrived near the Student Union as night fell upon the UMass campus. At the same time, an email from Javier Reyes was sent to all members of the greater UMass community.

“Moments ago, I asked the University of Massachusetts Police Department to begin dispersing the crowd and dismantling the encampment. Let me be clear – involving law enforcement is the absolute last resort,” wrote Reyes via email. “It saddens me to send this message tonight, but I am hopeful that our campus community will persevere to find common ground and come together in these challenging times.”

8:27 p.m. update: A third Amherst Police Department van left the encampment area without taking any protestors.

8:13 p.m. update: Three middle-aged protestors and two student protestors were arrested and taken away in a Hampshire Police prisoner transport van.

8:00 p.m. update: Another protestor was arrested from outside the encampment. The police moved everyone off South Lawn and are threatening anyone that remains with arrest.

7:45 p.m. update: Approximately 35 police surrounded part of the encampment and are beginning to arrest protestors. Five protestors were put in zip ties and walked away to an Amherst Police Department prisoner transport van by Memorial Hall.

Among the arrested protestors was Associate Professor Kevin Young. He was part of the negotiations with administration hours earlier.

7:27 p.m. update: 19 police in riot gear have entered the area around the encampment. An officer read a dispersal order, which was drowned out by protestors. Two UMPD officers are actively closing off the terrace between Du Bois and the encampment.

7:20 p.m. update: A letter, from members of the UMass Demonstration Response and Safety Team – including Jeffery Hescock, Dawn Bond, and Farshid Hajir – was distributed to those at the encampment.

It noted that they support demonstrators’ first amendment rights to free speech, but that those present at the encampment are trespassing.

They can continue to demonstrate but must break down and remove tents. If demonstrators do not dismantle the tents the “UMPD will respond, which may result in your arrest,” according to the letter.

Additionally, the document noted that the UMass student trustee has submitted an endowment divestment proposal to the UMass Foundation. UMass administrators, according to the letter, have communicated to protesters how they can continue to be involved in that review process.

6:19 p.m. update: State police special emergency response team (SERT) are present along with vans from the Hampshire County Sheriff’s office and Amherst Police Department. Attorney Rachel Weber told protestors to expect police presence soon, and told protestors to let police liaisons talk with them. Protestors were told to hold of on chants towards police until they disrupt the protest

An organizer on the student union south lawn addressed the crowd of at least 300 gathered outside of the encampment to outline procedure for the crowd if arrests occur.

Each protestor in the encampment preparing to be arrested has been given an identification number, which they will shout when they are led out. The crowd will then repeat the number, allowing organizers to know who has been arrested.

“It is our job as bystanders, as witnesses, to repeat that number without cutting them off,” the organizer said.

Police liaisons who identified themselves as Hades and Square said that protesters outside of the encampment are using “active resistance” with police presence. All students who are planning on getting arrested have an ID number written on their arm that they can yell out if they are being arrested or detained. According to Square, people on the outside of the encampment are “not planning on arrested” and are linking arms to show “strength and support.”

“People have a good sense of what they’re willing to do,” added Square.

Kiv, a police liaison affiliated with the encampment, said “we do know that we will be here until our demands are met.”

6:01 p.m. update: State Troopers outside Whitmore Administrative Building were seen with bunches of zip-tie handcuffs. These were the same restraints used to arrest 57 protestors at Whitmore in October.

Four protestors stationed in trees within the encampment said that they intend to be arrested.

5:55 p.m. update: Joseph Levine, a philosophy professor, said that the demonstrators decided to “up the ante.”

“The problem is that even though the university claims that the encampments– and this is not just this university, but all across the country– are a disruption and interruption of academic life as normal. The point is, that’s right, it is a disruption.

Levine referenced the recent incursion into Rafah by Israeli forces as a motivating factor. “When something like a full blown genocide is taking place with active massive US support, it’s wrong to let business be usual, it’s important to disrupt, it’s important to say we’re willing, and these very courageous students, and a number of the faculty are willing to put their bodies and their freedom on the line because what’s happening in Gaza is so many times worse than that.”

“It definitely is time to rise up and make known our utter disgust at our government’s policy… Obviously, the administration can’t stop the war in Gaza. But they can at least express their willingness to cut any relation they may have to that war and their inability to do that, I think, brings shame on this university and all the universities that are refusing.”

5:33 p.m. update: 22 State Trooper, Amherst and UMass police cars arrived at Whitmore alongside one prisoner transport van. Protesters completely linked arms shoulder to shoulder all the way around the encampment. Police have yet to arrive from Whitmore. Some organizers are walking around asking people if they have filed jail support forms.

Student negotiators inside Whitmore heard Chancellor Reyes’ offers and are now preparing for a second round of discussion.

A letter from the UMass Amherst Popular University addressed to Chancellor Reyes presented demands for UMass to disclose all direct and indirect partnerships with defense contractors and corporations affiliated with Israel and to end study abroad programs with Israel. The letter also called for the “abolition of the Board of Trustees and its replacement with a directly elected body of university students, faculty, and staff.” The protesters are still calling for divestment and for University sanctions and charges to dropped against the arrested students

4:45 p.m. update: Members of SJP, Faculty for Justice in Palestine, the GEO Palestinian Solidarity Caucus, Young Communist League and the UMass Dissenters were involved in conversation regarding the meeting with Chancellor Reyes and senior members from the Chancellor’s staff. The meeting began at around 4:30 and it is unconfirmed who is in attendance.

4:46 p.m. update: Statement from UMass Spokesperson Edward Blaguszewski: ” UMass Amherst has a strong commitment to protecting the free and open exchange of ideas guaranteed by the First Amendment and the university’s founding values. Earlier today, a group of demonstrators constructed an unauthorized encampment – including wooden barricades – on the South Lawn of Student Union in violation of university policy. The Demonstration Response and Safety Team notified those present that, while they could stay and continue to demonstrate, as is their right, unauthorized structures must be removed.”

Original Story

Hundreds of student protesters established a Gaza solidarity encampment on the University of Massachusetts Student Union South lawn on Tuesday, May 7 at around 1 p.m. Protesters are calling for the University to divest from war-profiteering companies involved in Israel’s bombardment of Gaza and to drop the charges of the students arrested at the Whitmore demonstration in October.

A meeting is scheduled between a small number of representatives from the encampment and Chancellor Javier Reyes accompanied by members of his staff later today.

At around 1:30, members of the Demonstration Response and Safety Team warned the protestors that they were trespassing.

This is the second encampment formed on the UMass campus this semester and is part of an ongoing nationwide movement of “Popular Universities for Gaza” forming on college campuses.

There are three “tiers” within the encampment. The red tier consists of roughly 15 people inside an enclosed area made of wooden crates, who say they are willing to be arrested. The orange tier consists of a group of student protestors circled around the enclosed area linking arms that are willing to interact with police but not be arrested. The last tier of people surrounding the encampment across the lawn are involved in the protest but say they are not willing to be arrested.

Near the W.E.B. DuBois Library, counter-protestors gathered, waving the flag of Israel.

Around 2 p.m., a police car could be seen near the Old Chapel, which left around 2:15 p.m. A police officer was spotted at approximately 2:15 p.m. by the library. There were about 300 people at this time.

At approximately 3:20 p.m., five representatives from the UMass administration arrived at the encampment and issued another warning for trespassing. Ruya Hazeyen, the president of SJP, confirmed that a meeting with Chancellor Javier Reyes will occur at an unconfirmed time, following the warnings from administration. However, SJP claims that if any encampment participants get arrested, then all negotiations are off.

According to University Spokesperson Edward Blaguszewski, the Chancellor has agreed to meet privately with a small number of representatives from the encampment and a small number of senior members of the Chancellor’s staff. “Details beyond this stage I do not have at the time,” he said.