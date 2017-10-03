Scrolling Headlines:

UMass researchers begin developing dual-use radar system -

October 3, 2017

UMass wins grant to digitize the ‘war experience’ -

October 3, 2017

Professor speaks on the role of active bystandership in genocide at UMass -

October 3, 2017

UPDATE: Suspects found after thefts around campus -

October 3, 2017

UMass Men’s Soccer to complete non-conference play against Vermont -

October 3, 2017

Don’t play your music in public -

October 3, 2017

The bus stop in the morning -

October 3, 2017

Live Lit showcases MFA candidates at work -

October 3, 2017

Common Read keynote author Wes Moore discusses importance of empathy for different groups -

October 3, 2017

American incarceration practices the focus of annual Alfange Lecture -

October 2, 2017

Variance for bathroom still up in the air -

October 2, 2017

Sports and politics can go hand-in-hand -

October 2, 2017

UMass men’s soccer earns 3-1 win over Saint Louis in conference opener -

October 2, 2017

UMass falls to top-ranked UConn, splits weekend schedule -

October 2, 2017

Kreusch’s strong play carries Minutewomen to victory -

October 2, 2017

Makar, Ferraro make long-awaited debut for UMass hockey Saturday -

October 2, 2017

UMass women’s soccer earns scoreless draw with VCU -

October 2, 2017

UMass dining should focus on content, not calories -

October 2, 2017

Editorial: The place for uncomfortable conversations -

October 2, 2017

‘Wonderful Wonderful’ is familiarly flawed, but so incredibly filled with passion -

October 2, 2017

The bus stop in the morning

Posted by on October 3, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

(Jess Picard/ Daily Collegian)

Twisting and looping through the holes of the fence, emblazoned with orange and speckled with green.

You hang low to give out a hug, or maybe to perpetuate your state of emotional autonomy.

Some of your vines are strung closely toward the top of the fence, while others are draped horizontally like teeth in a smile.

Below you lie blades of unassuming grass, taking shelter and guidance from your protective ways. Reaching taller and taller after each rainstorm, until someone comes to trim them. But who comes to trim them?

You’ve grown outstretched across the fence too. Perhaps this is the most important part. That you’re reaching out.

At the end of the fence, you’ve reached the touch of some other greenery.

I’d like to think you’re holding hands with your neighbor. Perhaps you outstretched your palms over time to move closer toward each other after stealing sly glances for years.

Or maybe it’s something that happened more quickly, like love at first sight.

Maybe you caught one glimpse of each other and immediately intertwined, unable to stay away. Grappling for warmth or connectedness or to dismantle a clique. It can happen, after all.

When the wind whips by, you waver, but only in the slightest. It’s almost like the air tickled you with its breath, but you didn’t mind.

You look like autumn the way you smile up at the sun. I imagine pumpkin picking and denim jackets in your essence.

Where I sit on the bench as the bus pulls up I am allowed a perfect view of you. Where I sit on the bench as the bus pulls up I want to reach out and say goodbye, but I’m always in a rush. Where I sit on the bench as the bus pulls up I’ll miss you in the winter when the breeze is far less friendly and the bench somehow harder.

For now, you’re probably the only positive thing about sitting at the bus stop on Main Street. Or taking the bus at 8 a.m. in general.

I’m thankful for you and your quiet beauty. Maybe you won’t go away?

Gina Lopez can be reached at gmlopez@umass.edu.

Filed under Archives, Arts & Living, Scrolling Headlines · Tagged with , , ,

Leave A Comment