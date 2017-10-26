Temporal mandibular dysfunction
I have never been afraid of
dentists
orthodontists
oral surgeons, what have you,
until my teeth crumbled like stale shortbread into my hands
and I sat gummy and toothless in sleepy subconscious.
I have never been afraid of
dentists
orthodontists
oral surgeons, what have you,
until I found other things to be afraid of first
like schoolhouses that eat time
questions that end a syllable short
yesses that are anything less than immediate
unripe bananas
biting into the people I love and finding them
green and bitter
reverse-Dalí watches, solid and looming.
In my sleep I chew invisible feasts
and by day I gnaw at myself.
These teeth will not last if I keep grinding.
This jaw will go, too, if I keep clenching.
I will have to take pieces of my lips
and turn them into a sundial.
I have never been afraid of
dentists
orthodontists
oral surgeons, what have you,
until progression became a voracious cavity
and lent me unreturnable hunger.
Sam Wong can be reached at xwong@umass.edu.