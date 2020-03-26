Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz tests positive for COVID-19

The mayor is in isolation and continues to work remotely

Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an official statement released on Thursday.

“The Mayor is in isolation at home and continuing to work remotely, where he hopes to make a full recovery from the virus,” the statement read.

At 12:18 p.m., Mayor Narkewicz tweeted “I have tested positive for #COVID19. I am in isolation at home and continuing to work on behalf of the residents of #NorthamptonMA while I recover.”

According to the statement, Mayor Narkewicz was tested for COVID-19 after “experiencing cold and flu-like symptoms” on Monday into Tuesday, and a contact investigation revealed possible exposures to the virus. Cooley Dickinson Hospital Medical Director of Infection Prevention Dr. Joanne Levin informed Narkewicz that he had tested positive for the illness.

Mayor Narkewicz’s wife and daughter are both non-symptomatic, and are currently in home quarantine for 14 days.

“The Mayor remains in constant communication with the members of his public health emergency management team and his condition is being closely monitored by the city’s Public Health Department,” the statement said. “He is continuing to carry out the duties of his office while allowing himself time for rest and recovery.”

The Northampton Health Department is currently investigating the source of Narkewicz’s exposure.

