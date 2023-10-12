Massachusetts Daily Collegian

A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian

Update on UMass Dissenters protest efforts against Raytheon and subsidiary company

UMass Dissenters say email reveals their efforts have hampered Raytheon recruitment
Daily+Collegian+%282023%29
Shilpa Sweth
Daily Collegian (2023)
By Grace Lee, Assistant News Editor
October 12, 2023

On Oct. 6, the University of Massachusetts Dissenters posted an email from the College of Engineering on their Instagram purporting to reveal that Pratt and Whitney, a subsidiary of RTX Corporation, formerly known as Raytheon Technologies, has put UMass on a “cannot recruit from” list due to the Dissenters protesting efforts.

The email was obtained through a public information request from the Dissenters for any administrative correspondence mentioning the group. The Dissenters placed the request following a protest held at a UMass Raytheon networking event.

Member Joey Biers-Browne, a sophomore history major, said the email was “really exciting news” for the Dissenters. “It’s not really [going to] change our plan … Raytheon is still the big main target,” he added. The Dissenters plan to continue increasing pressure on RTX Corporation and the University.

Although the email Dissenters posted claimed that Pratt and Whitney had paused current recruitment efforts at UMass, Scott Civjan, the associate dean for undergraduate affairs in the College of Engineering, said that Pratt and Whitney has been at UMass three times since the email exchange from September.

“The original email quoted by the Dissenters was a question about whether anyone had heard about changes in company policy,” Civjan said in an email to the Collegian. “I did not take the content of the email as a statement of a changed policy when I received it. I would have to defer to the company on what their position is.”

Additionally, director of communications for the College of Engineering, Heather Demers, said in an email statement: “We are not aware of any official change in posture on recruiting at UMass by Pratt & Whitney … Our priority is to provide all of our students access to a wide range of career and experiential learning opportunities.”

Pratt and Whitney is an American aerospace manufacturer. The aircraft engines that they manufacture are used in both commercial or private airlines and military aircraft. Andrew Skeete, a Dissenters member and junior anthropology major, said the email seemed to be in response to the Dissenters protests from last February. To the Dissenters, this email signaled their efforts are paying off.

The Dissenters recognize that if Raytheon pulls recruitment from UMass, students in need of ample job options will be impacted. The Dissenters are in the beginning stages of developing a plan to get alternative companies that promote peace engineering, the application of sustainable practices and cultural sensitivity to promote peace, to recruit at UMass.

Grace Lee can be reached at [email protected].

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in 2023
Photo from IMDb.
A guide to queer hyperpop
Pride Special Issue: Celebrating National Coming Out Day
Pride Special Issue: Celebrating National Coming Out Day
Weekly Playlist: National Coming Out Day
Weekly Playlist: National Coming Out Day
The importance of queer representation in athletics
The importance of queer representation in athletics
Daily Collegian (2023)
Student artists and farmers return to the UMass Student Farmers Market
Photo from Blurs Spotify
Blur’s “The Ballad of Darren,” a celebration of growing older
More in Archives
Northampton: the lesbian capital of the world
Northampton: the lesbian capital of the world
‘Sex Education’: a beautifully crafted representation for the sake of representation
‘Sex Education’: a beautifully crafted representation for the sake of representation
For queer stories to be told, queer journalists are needed
For queer stories to be told, queer journalists are needed
Faculty Profile: Emma Anderson
Faculty Profile: Emma Anderson
Omar Apollo discusses the struggles of coming out in new song ‘Ice Slippin’
Omar Apollo discusses the struggles of coming out in new song ‘Ice Slippin’
Stop calling it a migrant crisis
Stop calling it a migrant crisis
More in Breaking News
Chancellor Subbaswamy responds to SCOTUS scrapping affirmative action
Chancellor Subbaswamy responds to SCOTUS scrapping affirmative action
Kayla Wong / Daily Collegian (2023).
Students gather to call for the abolition of the UMass Police Department
Dylan Nguyen / Daily Collegian.
Javier Reyes named next Chancellor of UMass
Jessica Picard / Daily Collegian (2017)
Two finalists announced in search to replace chancellor
Courtesy of Flickr / Photo taken by JJBers.
Suspect in Holyoke Mall shooting in custody, one confirmed dead
Bhavya Pant - South College
Estudiante de UMass arrestado en Commonwealth Ave.
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Massachusetts Daily Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *