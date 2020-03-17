UMass sends out updates regarding on-campus housing, commencement and more

On Monday, March 16, the University of Massachusetts sent out various emails to students regarding updates for on-campus residents, resources, commencement and more.

Director of Residence Education Jean Ahlstrand MacKimmie and Director of Residential Operations Dawn M. Bond state in an email that the University is still configuring a plan to ensure the residential student population can all safely move their belongings from campus. Until then, they ask that students do not return to campus.

“Our plan for move-out will include specifics regarding scheduling and instructions on process, which are intended to safeguard all involved,” the email states.

Students currently on campus living in break housing should move out by Saturday, March 21 at 10 a.m. Those who wish to remain on campus may request permission if they have one or more of the following personal circumstances:

Your permanent residence is outside of the United States and you are unable to travel to your home country

Your employing department has identified you as a critical, on-site student employee and you accept that responsibility

Your academic department has deemed your internship, clinical, or practicum will continue and requires your on-site presence and you have accepted that arrangement

You have personal circumstances preventing you from returning home, some examples include:

you are an independent student you are part of the foster care system you/your family do not have a permanent address your home community is quarantined returning to home represents a health/safety threat to you or those at home returning home will prevent you from accessing your courses remotely because of insufficient internet and technology capabilities



Students requesting to live on campus can do so in Spire under “Permission to Stay” under the “Residential Life” tab. All requests must be complete by Wednesday, March 18 at 11:59 p.m.

The email also lays out a few expectations and provision for students, including that food, housing and health care will be provided, tuition, fees and room and board costs must be paid, and room assignments may be adjusted at any time to ensure health and safety.

“If you are tested positive for the COVID-19 virus you will be moved to a location where you can be in isolation for a minimum of 14 days,” the email states. “If you are exposed to the COVID-19 virus, you may be moved to facilitate a minimum 14-day self-quarantine.”

The dining for students remaining on campus is also addressed, stating will be operating on consolidated hours for all students, faculty and staff who must be on campus. Cleaning measures for dining commons will also be increased.

UMass Dining will operate on the follow schedule:

Berkshire and Worcester, daily, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Franklin and Hampshire closed)

Harvest, Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

People’s Organic Coffee, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Green Fields, Monday-Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wasabi, Monday through Friday, 10:30 to 7 p.m.

Deli Delish, Monday through Friday, 10:30 to 7 p.m.

Tavola, Monday through Friday, 10:30 to 7 p.m.

Tamales, Monday-Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Grill, Monday-Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Bamboo, daily, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Star Ginger, Monday-Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Yum! Bakery, Monday-Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

U-Pub, closed

The College of Social and Behavioral Sciences also released an email with updates and resources for students, one of which being commencement.

“No decision has yet been made regarding either University or SBS Commencement. We will all receive campus communications once a decision has been reached.”

More information can be found on the UMass website.

