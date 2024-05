Additional Footage by Ethan Brayall-Brown, Dylan Nguyen and Andrew Venditti

CONTENT WARNING: This video contains violent interactions and the use of strobe lights. Viewer discretion is advised.

On May 7, 2024, 132 people were arrested at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. The arrests followed a pro-Palestine encampment protest on the Student Union South Lawn. This video shows a timeline of these events.