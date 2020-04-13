- Archives
GALLERY: Best of Baseball 2019
April 13, 2020
The University of Massachusetts baseball team played against Davidson College, Quinnipiac University, Harvard University, George Washington University and Saint Louis University during their 2019 season.
Photos were taken by Judith Gibson-Okunieff, Parker Peters and Jon Asgeirsson.
