UMass+President+Marty+Meehan+to+propose+tuition+freeze

As the University of Massachusetts prepares to meet challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic this upcoming academic year, UMass President Marty Meehan announced on Wednesday that he will recommend a tuition freeze for in-state undergraduate students to the UMass Board of Trustees. Citing the financial hardship many families are facing during the pandemic, Meehan said that this was “the appropriate course and the right thing to do.”

“During this time of stress and uncertainty for our students and their families, we need to keep our high-quality programs and the benefits of a UMass degree as accessible and affordable as possible,” said Meehan.

Meehan will make this appeal formally to the UMass Board of Trustees at their meeting next month. The Board of Trustees Committee on Administration and Finance will deliberate student charges on June 10, for a June 17 full board vote. Meehan said that his decision comes after consultation with campus chancellors and will be accompanied by other financial assistance.

“In addition to keeping tuition at current levels, we are taking steps to ensure that those students facing the steepest financial challenges will not see their dream of earning a UMass degree cut short,” Meehan added.

This decision would impact nearly 50,000 students across the entire UMass school system. Meehan maintains that this is the right thing to do in spite of the pandemic related financial challenges UMass is facing.

