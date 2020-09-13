13+UMass+students+test+positive+for+COVID-19+after+several+attended+same+party

The students live off campus and are known to socialize together

The University of Massachusetts sent an email on Friday informing the UMass community that 13 students living off campus had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. These students were known to socialize with one another, and several of them attended the same party, according to the email.

The students are now in quarantine, and the University is continuing to investigate and contact trace the affected students.

“The case investigation is on-going and close contacts are being notified to get tested for COVID-19 and placed in quarantine. All students are being supported in their needs,” according to the email. The town of Amherst is also working with UMass to make sure the outbreak is contained.

The email stressed the need for students to adhere to the public health practices put in place to prevent the spreading of the virus. These practices include wearing face coverings, physical distancing and avoiding social gatherings.

The University also encouraged students to get tested at the Mullins Center twice a week.

“The university’s asymptomatic testing program is one of the largest in the state. UMass Amherst has conducted more than 52,000 tests since Aug. 6, including approximately 30,000 tests in the off-campus student population living in the Amherst area,” the email said.

The Collegian will continue to provide updates on this outbreak as more information becomes available.

