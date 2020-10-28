On this day 3 years ago, UMass football was victorious in a dramatic overtime finish against Appalachian State

UMass football was set to face off against Appalachian State on Oct. 28 of their 2017 season. It was set to be the Minutemen’s final game at McGuirk Alumni Stadium for their season. The team had been coming off their first victory of the season against the Eagles of Georgia Southern. The Minutemen were headed into the game with a struggling record of 1-6. However, the team hoped to build their momentum off their victory the week prior.

Their opponent, Appalachian State, had entered the game with a strong record of 5-2. The Mountaineers had been averaging 418.6 total yards of offense coming into the game. They were being led by dual-threat quarterback Taylor Lamb who had already thrown for 13 touchdowns in seven games. It was clear that this matchup would again prove to be a tough one for the Minutemen.

Despite their losing record, UMass was looking forward to this matchup. They were motivated to win their home finale in front of their fans as they brought along some confidence with themselves after dominating Georgia Southern a week ago.

Running back Nick Orekoya got it started early for the Minutemen. Orekoya ran for this first career rushing touchdown just a few minutes into the first quarter to give the team the early lead. Kicker Logan Laurent drilled a 47-yarder later in the first quarter to push the Minutemen lead to ten by the end of the quarter. UMass fans at McGuirk were enjoying what they were seeing early from their team.

Those same fans went silent later in the second quarter when UMass quarterback Andrew Ford laid still on the turf after taking a hit. Ford threw an interception and was blindsided by Appalachian State’s nose tackle while trying to push the defender out of bounds. The Mountaineers actually scored on the return, but it was called back by the illegal hit placed on Ford. It was a scary moment for everyone as he laid there motionless for about 10 minutes before giving the crowd a thumbs-up as he was being taken off on a stretcher.

Tight end Andrew Breneman was a long-time friend of the quarterback. He was also one of the leaders of the Minutemen’s team. Breneman helped rally the team together as they were now even more motivated to not let the Mountaineers out of Amherst with a win after hitting their teammate like that.

The very next play, the Minutemen responded. Running back Marquis Young took the ball and went 95 yards to the endzone for the score. Young’s touchdown fired up the team as their confidence continue to grow. His big run helped UMass take a 17-14 lead over Appalachian State into halftime.

Unfortunately, the Minutemen let their lead slowly vanish. With two field goals in the second half from their kicker Chandler Staton, UMass found themselves down by three. It had appeared that fans in Amherst were about to watch their team let another lead slip through their fingers and lose the game. However, Logan Laurent and the Minutemen had other plans. With just five seconds remaining in the game, Laurent drilled another big kick from 45 yards out to tie the game at 20. The Minutemen and the Mountaineers were headed to overtime at McGuirk.

UMass got the ball first to begin overtime. Young punched the ball in from 10 yards out for his second touchdown of the day giving the Minutemen a seven-point lead. The Mountaineers’ responded by scoring a touchdown of their own. Lamb hit Ike Lewis for a 20-yard touchdown pass to tie the game up.

The ensuing possession, the defense of the Minutemen forced their third turnover of the day. Mountaineers’ running back Daetrich Harrington had the ball stripped from him by Ali Ali-Musa. Bryton Barr was there on the play to recover the fumble for UMass.

With a chance to win the game, UMass ran the ball three straight times with Young. Then on fourth and three, the Minutemen decided to put the game of the leg of their kicker. Kicker Logan Laurent had already made two kicks in the game, one from 45 yards and the other from 47 yards. This being a 36-yarder to win the game for UMass. Laurent delivered for the team once again, drilling the kick and giving the Minutemen the win.

UMass’ 207 rushing yards and three forced turnovers helped lead them to victory over the Mountaineers’ in their home finale at McGuirk Alumni Stadium. Despite just being their second win of that season, the game has become one of the more memorable victories of recent memory because of the dramatic way the game unfolded.

