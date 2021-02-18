The Hockey East standings stay put as the two top teams win decisively this past weekend

Saturday included the two top contenders in the Hockey East conference dominating their opponents as they have much of the season so far. Boston College went on the road to take on UMass Lowell, while the University of Vermont visited Boston University in a cross-state matchup.

Boston University crushes Vermont on the road

Boston University extended its winning streak to three games in a dominant win over Vermont. The Catamounts (1-7-2 HEA, 1-7-2) got things started early with the opening goal coming just 2 minutes and 28 seconds into the first period, but the Terriers (8-2-0 HEA, 8-2-0) responded swiftly with a game-tying goal 1 minute and 27 seconds later. The Terriers would not look back after that and scored the next four goals of the game to cruise to 5-1 victory.

Dovar Tinling scored the lone goal, and his first on the season, for UVM on the assists from Carter Long and Bryce Misley. Boston University’s Jay O’Brien netted a hat trick for the Terriers, and now has six goals on the year, while Wilmer Skoog and Matthew Quercia scored the other two goals respectively. Vinny Duplessis was in net for BU this game and stopped 15 of 16 shots, improving his record to 3-0-0 on the season. Tyler Harmon was in goal for the Catamounts and could not catch a breath while facing 32 shots and stopping 27 of them, moving his record to 1-5-2 on the year.

Boston University sits at second place in the Hockey East standings below the first place Boston College and above the third place University of Massachusetts Amherst. The University of Vermont’s struggles on the season continued and as a result they sit in eleventh place, dead last in the conference.

Boston College takes down UMass Lowell in a comeback win on the road

Boston College continued its winning ways this past weekend in a 4-3 victory over the hosting UMass Lowell. The Eagles (13-3-1 HEA, 13-3-1) found themselves in a hole in the first period after the River Hawks (4-7-0 HEA, 4-7-0) scored two first period goals. However, BC would then go on to score four unanswered goals with two coming in the second period and two coming in the third.

Blake Wells and Andre Lee scored the first two goals of the game on assists from Connor Sodergren and Reid Stefanson. Drew Helleson and Jack McBain each racked up a goal and a pair of assists in the win for the Eagles while Nikita Nesterenko also netted his seventh goal of the season along with his ninth assist. The Eagles netminder, Spencer Knight, stopped a game high 29 shots on 32 attempts from the River Hawks and earned his 12th win of the season. UMass Lowell goalie, Owen Savory, struggled in the contest while saving only 16 shots on 20 attempts from Boston College, which worsened his record to 1-3-0.

Boston College sits atop the standings in the conference and has shown no signs of slowing down after now winning five of its last six games. UMass Lowell stays at the seven spot in the standings after the home loss and have now lost six of its last seven contests.

