UMass set to take on Drexel Saturday

After taking down Fairfield in their season opener, the Massachusetts men’s lacrosse team will look to carry its momentum into a matchup with Drexel this Saturday, March 20th.

The Minutemen (1-0, 1-0 Colonial Athletic Association) will play just their second game in over a year. UMass started last weekend’s game out shaky, finding themselves trailing early on. However, the Minutemen were able to settle in and play a much stronger game of lacrosse in the second half, winning the contest 13-9.

Head coach Greg Canella said on Thursday that he isn’t too concerned about his teams slow start from the previous game.

“It’s a tough one for them because not everybody is in shape with a few guys returning that week before the game” Canella said.

The previous two matchups between Drexel (1-1, 1-1 CAA) have both been close highly contested games. The Dragons had gotten out to an early jump in both of the previous games. UMass was able to overcome the deficit in 2018, winning 11-10. In 2019 the Minutemen were unable to climb out of the hole they had been dug in as they fell by a score of 15-12 in the CAA semifinals.

The Dragons are led by Head coach Brian Voelker who is now in his 12th season with the team. Voelker helped bring them to their first ever CAA title and NCAA Tournament appearance in 2014.

“They’re pretty slick on the offensive end, they’ve always been there” Canella said. “They’re a very good team, a lot of veterans… defensively they’re strong, they’re a very well coached team.”

Drexel won its season opener against Townson but are coming off a loss at home against Delaware.

“They’re coming off of a loss, which I’m sure they’re pretty pissed about so you know what happens when teams refocus” Canella said. “They’re going to bring their game, their toughness, their enthusiasm.”

Despite just being their second lacrosse game in over a year, the expectation of still bringing your all still applies for UMass. Especially in a season like this where games could be cancelled or postponed without seeing it coming.

“Each and every one of us on the team can be prepared and then go out and play the best possible lacrosse game we can as a group” Canella said. “This year in particular you don’t know how many times you’re going to be able to wear the same jersey.”

Drexel is scheduled to visit Garber Field to take on the Minutemen Saturday at noon. The game is available to be streamed on UMass Sports Network.

