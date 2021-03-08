UMass women’s soccer falls short, loses to UMass Lowell, 3-0

In its last of three non-conference games to begin the season, the Massachusetts women’s soccer team was unable to generate enough movement offensively, and UMass Lowell took advantage, scoring three goals in four minutes to win 3-0.

In the 74th minute, River Hawk’s (1-1-1) Lily Fabian put the first goal on the board, followed by goals in the 77th and 78th minute by Kristin Birgisdottir and Courtney Coleman, respectively. UMass (1-2) fought hard but was unable to come back.

“Our players seemed a little bit reactionary,” UMass head coach Jason Dowiak said. “We struggled to find energy consistently throughout the match to build our flow and our tempo of play.”

UMass Lowell outshot UMass in the game, 18-4, with Minutewomen goalie Alyssa Chase making a career-high seven saves. Offensively, it was clear that UMass struggled.

“The last two practices this week were 100 percent about these tactical changes that we wanted to make, and it was a pretty dramatic change for us,” Dowiak said. “When the players recognized the moments to take advantage of it worked really really well. We were able to get more numbers forward and become more dangerous.”

Captain Fatou Barry has been a force on offense this season, scoring one goal and having one assist in the game against Stony Brook earlier in the week. However, within the first few minutes, she left the game with a hamstring injury.

“Losing her that early really affected the way we do things”, said Dowiak. “[Fatou] has been arguably our best player in the first two games. Definitely our best target forward.”

The remainder of the first half was quiet, but UMass Lowell continued to pressure offensively with multiple shots. Chase came up with a diving save in the 17th minute, preventing the River Hawks from taking the early lead.

“As the game kind of settled in, in the second half especially, we had some really great stretches,” Dowiak said. “It’s frustrating because we had had two or three real great chances to take the lead before their first goal.”

Ella Curry and Jenny Hipp provided UMass with its only shots on net, but both were saved by UMass Lowell’s Taylor Burgess. Curry is one of ten freshmen on the team this year, and with this being only their third game of the season, they are still learning the style and how to play together.

“I am proud of a lot of our players for the way they finished the game out. They battled. They kept trying. They kept putting pressure on Lowell to try and make some mistakes in the back,” said Dowiak. “I give more credit to our opponent, to UMass Lowell, they were very good on the day. Three great goals from them. Great finishes. Not much our goalkeeper Alyssa Chase could have done.”

The Minutewomen will begin Atlantic 10 play with a matchup against Rhode Island at home. The game is set to begin at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Sophie Weller can be reached at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @SophieeWellerr.