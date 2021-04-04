Despite the many contributions on offense, UMass only converted once in 2-1 loss to La Salle

The Massachusetts women’s soccer team lost its second game in a row, falling to La Salle 2-1. The game began as a defensive battle, with UMass struggling to score.

The first half ended with a total of four shots, one by UMass (5-4-1, 4-2-1 Atlantic 10) and three by La Salle (6-2-0, 3-2-0 A-10). The ball was mainly controlled in the midfield with a few opportunities presented, but ultimately stopped by the defense.

Less than a minute into the second half, the Explorers took the lead with a goal from Amirah Louketis. Ten minutes later, in the 55th minute, La Salle’s Kelli McGroarty scored, leaving the Minutewomen scrambling for a goal to put them back into the game.

“We weren’t good going into the final third,” UMass head coach Jason Dowiak said. “It was very disappointing because we have very technical players and the players who were on the ball in moments to make us dangerous really just didn’t deliver tonight.”

In the 53rd minute, Olivia Gouldsbury sent a cross that deflected off the back post and bounced away from play. All numbers continued to push forward and look for opportunities to score.

Lauren Bonavita hit a corner kick in the 63rd minute with Lindsay Wolf jumping up for the header and finding the back of the net. It was the sophomore’s first collegiate goal.

Bonavita continued to be a force in the midfield for the remainder of the game with two shots, one of them sailing above and into the hands of La Salle’s goalkeeper Jordynn Stallard. She also came close to having another assist in the 80th minute, with UMass coming close to tying the game. She chipped the ball in from the right side finding the head of senior captain Fatou Berry, but the ball went out to the left of the net.

Returning from an injury and having not played in over a month, Berry made her presence known on the field. She put pressure on the Explorers back line and had a few runs, none of which produced a shot.

Dani Sclafani and Fiona Kane, who have both played almost the entirety of every game as center backs this season, ventured into the top third during this game. Their ability to read the field was unmatched as they would dribble through the La Salle forwards and midfielders, finding open teammates and creating opportunities to score.

Offensive struggles have been consistent for UMass this season, and this game was no exception.

“We prepare in a way to try and create better chances,” Dowiak said. “We didn’t step on the field with the same kind of intensity that our opponent did.”

The Minutewomen will have a week to rest and prepare for their final game of the regular season against Fordham on Sunday. Having fallen to second place in the Atlantic 10, this game will determine if they make it to the postseason. The match will begin at 3 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+.

