Weekly Playlist 10/05

Name: Astghik Dion, Head Arts

Song Name: “Vampire” – Payday ft. Danny Brown

Riddled with various Halloween and haunting parables, the new single from Detroit MC, Danny Brown and 17-year-old Payday lay down the foundation for the season of fright ahead. The grungy production, accompanied by ghoulish howls and blood-thirsty bars seem only fitting coming from the duo, both of whom are known for their witty one-liners that simultaneously pack a punch. A lighter track in terms of the weight of lyrical matter, we are blessed with many Instagram captions right in time for October such as Brown’s, “all horror in my aura we be running the score up.”

Name: Ana Pietrewicz, Editor-in-Chief

Song Name: “Sexy Villain” – Remi Wolf

Since exploding onto the scene with the viral hit “Photo ID,” Palo Alto’s pop goddess Remi Wolf continues to break the mold. Wolf takes listeners on a bouncing, funky trip as she celebrates being a little bit of a villain in her love life. A definite earworm, after one listen, you’ll be humming the chorus to yourself for the next week. “Sexy Villain” is one of a few recently released singles from Wolf’s upcoming debut album “Juno,” and fits perfectly into any Halloween playlist.

Name: Mahidhar Sai Lakkavaram, Assistant Social Media Editor

Song: “fue mejor” – Kali Uchis ft. SZA

It’s no secret that Kali Uchis and SZA are two of the current biggest names in the R&B universe. Since teasing a collaboration in 2020, the duo finally came together to do a new rendition of “fue mejor,” a track from Uchis’ most recent album, “Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios).” With Uchis’ signature seductive style where she combines the essence of Latin R&B with that of the west, along with SZA’s soothing goddess-esque voice, the song creates a slow yet powerful experience for anyone listening to it. With lyrics that speak right to your soul, this song is undeniably one to watch out for.

Name: Vera Gold, Head Social Media Editor

Song: “Brainless” – DREAMERS

Alternative rock band DREAMERS welcomes in the spookiest month of the year with intoxicating theremin sounds, and a growling beat that will leave you feeling like you stepped into a monster movie. “Brainless” is an auditory adrenaline rush for the undead. This zombie anthem pairs a wicked drumbeat with the addicting melodic vocals that the band nails in every track. Look out for the hair-raising guitar solo that’ll be sure to leave a chill down your spine, be careful listening to this track; it’s contagious.

Name: Anna Zhang, Collegian Correspondent

Song: “Better the Mask” – Japanese Breakfast

This year has been a busy one for Michelle Zauner of indie rock band Japanese Breakfast. After publishing her first book, she went on to release her third studio album “Jubilee” in April yet she has not slowed down. Creating the soundtrack for the newly released indie video game “Sable”, Japanese Breakfast takes fans through a meditative journey of self-discovery. Chill hip-hop beats mix with relaxing melodies and calming lyrics to make a perfect study song. If you’re feeling adventurous, pick a random song from the soundtrack and see where the glider takes you.

Name: Molly Hamilton, Assistant Arts Editor

Song: “Far Cry” – Wet

Since their impressive 2014 debut, Wet hasn’t strayed far from the hallmarks of their sound: dreamy, layered instrumentals and heart-wrenchingly simple lyrics. Their latest release, “Far Cry” is no exception with its sudden opening: “If I was just stronger and if you were just older /

We could last this out longer.” For a track that’s steeped in nostalgia and bitter longing, its infectious melody is enough to put any listener in a good mood.

Name: Jarius Kidd, Assistant Social Media Editor

Song: “Hush – Still Woozy Remix” – The Marías

The Marías have been on a steady rise to stardom following the release of their single “Hush” from their debut album “CINEMA.” Shortly after their first late-night performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in September, came a remix to the song by indie pop singer Still Woozy. His addition of swinging acoustics and an upbeat tempo creates a more sunny, psychedelic version while still retaining the cutting and powerful message of the original. It’s both groovy, empowering and will have you ready to face whatever the world has to throw at you.