Weekly Playlist 10/12

Name: Molly Hamilton, Assistant Arts Editor

Link:https://open.spotify.com/track/6eutgX6jfXAsjTXgQtCtYV?si=18f76562bb0e49d3

Song: “girls girls girls” by FLETCHER

Sampling Katy Perry’s 2008 hit, “I Kissed A Girl,” FLETCHER’s newest single subverts expectations with added lyrics like, “I told my mom it’s not a phase.” Known for her seductive, tongue-in-cheek style, it’s no surprise that FLETCHER’s take on Perry’s narrative is a little more romantic and a little less flippant. The track’s addictive melody and slick production will make you want to listen again and again.

Name: James Rosales, Assistant Arts Editor

Link: https://open.spotify.com/album/4589OIFRZp41qbsp7TWFCx?si=L8gXV_5uQKOP5HnhQAIeGQ&dl_branch=1

Song: “Lo Siento BB:/” by Tainy, Bad Bunny, Julieta Vanegas

Misleading listeners with a sinister, slurring synth intro, the all-star track opens with Julieta Vanegas’ soft yet commanding vocals. Sung over a sparse instrumental, it consists of reverb heavy keys and ethereal pads. The “drop” rolls in just after the one-minute mark: a grimy reggaeton rhythm joined by Bad Bunny’s signature talk-sing. Produced by Tainy, a Puerto Rican hitmaker fresh off Selena Gomez’s 2021 “Baila Conmigo,” the angsty banger is a sure fit for a late night drive or telling a sultry encounter “don’t try and make me fall in love.”

Name: Saliha Bayrak, Assistant News Editor

Link:https://open.spotify.com/track/30y5OpD8TPAru2wsyZDD4S

Song: “That Funny Feeling” by Phoebe Bridgers

Phoebe Bridgers makes music for life’s in-betweens, for the feelings of somber and uncertainty that overtakes your body between moments of joy or sorrow. Her latest cover of Bo Burnham’s “That Funny Feeling” is no exception to her melancholic style. The long-awaited release of the cover, which she originally performed on stage during her 2021 Reunion Tour, explores many modern-day ironies (“a book on getting better hand delivered by a drone”) and represents an anxious generation’s grievances. Bridgers reworks Burnham’s string of contemplation in her own style; over a calm but sorrowful guitar melody that builds up to an instrumental conclusion paralleling the confusing emotions that the song echoes. This period-defining song is an anthem for those grappling with the vague awareness that society is at its downfall, “the quiet comprehending of the ending of it all,” while attempting to persist with their life and cherish its remaining beauty.

Name: Vera Gold, Head Social Media Editor

Link:https://open.spotify.com/track/2c0NslS6dfGp1LT1iXbqyS?si=0b7222f751a3421f

Song Name: “Chapstick” by COIN

Jump into a retro groove with “Chapstick,” the latest single from pop rock band COIN. This contemporary take on 70’s pop is the perfect soundtrack for your morning commute. Effortlessly rhythmic, the track will have you bopping your head and casting a flirty wink at whoever’s around you. The confident vocals pair with the funky guitar chords seamlessly, adding a bright layer to the bouncing beat. COIN songs resemble perfectly blended instrumental and vocal smoothies; “Chapstick” is no exception.

Name: Astghik Dion, Head Arts Editor

Link:https://open.spotify.com/track/2pSsHnjAgEPjHmet7ChlHQ?si=560c3ace62d74097

Song Name: “Coming Back” by James Blake, ft SZA

“So I’m coming back, coming back, tail between my legs,” cries James Blake desperately on the third track of his new album released on Oct. 8, “Friends That Break Your Heart.” There’s a level of humility that comes with pleading for the return of one’s lost lovers, Blake and SZA mirror the two sides of this double-edged sword. SZA plays the part of the woman who is long gone and determined not to turn back, while Blake’s lyrics and mellow production drown him in the sorrow and desperation of regret.

“Friends That Break Your Heart,” is the fifth studio album from the U.K. musician, and presumes a slight departure from his previous album, “Assure Form” released in 2019. FTBH is comprised of modern-day love, and breakup ballads, “Coming Back” epitomizes the hopelessness of breakup.

Name: Olivia Capriotti, Collegian Contributor

Link:https://open.spotify.com/track/7gF4K3K2EqWHkLHh1gE3vO?si=1a188400108f41da

Song Name: “Shadows” by Kate Bollinger

Hailing from Charlottesville, Virginia, Kate Bollinger is best known for her soft, yet upbeat jazz-influenced pop songs that always seem to represent a warm and soothing environment. Most of her songs pertain to some reflective, self-aware theme that can sometimes be hidden underneath detailed guitar chords. This song in particular would make for a great part of a rainy-day soundtrack, or if you’re feeling deep within a shadow literally or figuratively, with its mellow yet strong vocal undertones. Bollinger had written the song as the pandemic lockdown lessened, it’s a variation of bedroom pop, with her bright vocals, slow rhythmic drums and string of guitar chords that are light and airy. There’s even a mix of flute-like effects to add to that signature sound of bedroom pop. If there’s any song to listen to while you look outside of a window when it’s raining and want to pretend you’re in a movie, this is the one.

Name: Jozef Zekanoski, Contributor

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rs0K-KDH09s

Song Name: Super

Cordae’s first single from his forthcoming album “A Bird’s Eye View” was released on Oct. 7. “Super” is boastful and punchy, with Cordae starting off the track by mentioning that he made seven million dollars last year without having to do a single show. He is a talented rapper who has no trouble filling all three minutes of his song with impressive bars.