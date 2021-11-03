Weekly Playlist 11/02

Name: Ana Pietrewicz, Editor-in-Chief

Song: “Don’t You See The Time” – Dev Lemons, Whose Rules

“Don’t You See The Time” is the latest collaboration between internet sensation Dev Lemons and psych-pop producer and instrumentalist Whose Rules. The two last teamed-up on dreamy sleeper hit “Guessing Games” released last month. On this new floaty tune, Lemons reminisces about an ex-lover whom she misses, and wonders if they feel the same as time goes by. Whose Rules blends his kaleidoscopic instrumentation with Lemons’ ethereal vocals to take listeners on another tranquil trip through the fractals of a confusing relationship.

Name: Astghik Dion, Head Arts Editor

Song: “XTC” – Che Ecru

Initially previewed on Che’s Instagram Live in 2019, “XTC” is the lustful 15th track off of his tape that dropped last Friday, “Til Death (Deluxe).” The Boston native is undoubtedly the overt monarch of witty lines drenched in salacity, none of which I can recite in this article without getting fired. Heavy 808’s accompany angelic hums, and a distorted repetition of the chorus in the background as Che attempts to hypnotize his lover to drop everything for him.

Name: Caitlin Reardon, Collegian Contributor

Song: “Worship the Sun” (cover) – Mapache

Mapache’s new cover of Allah Las’s 2014 release, “Worship the Sun,” is a dream-like tune that both incorporates the folksiness and surf rock that is Mapache. The two bands share similar qualities sonically, however, Mapache uses their distinct laid-back energy to steepen the sweetness of Allah Las’s original lyrics, such as “Minutes turn to hours, and don’t worry about the time.”The soft harmonies and gentle strumming patterns help remind listeners of the sun’s vast warmth while in these cool autumn days, creating idyllic imagery that both weaves in Allah Las’s sound while staying true to Mapache’s heartfelt, honest nature.

Name: Molly Hamilton, Assistant Arts Editor

Song: “Killer” – CHVRCHES

The deluxe edition of the Scottish trio’s most recent album, “Screen Violence: Director’s Cut,” features three new songs that recapture the dark, foreboding energy of the original track list. “Killer” is a creepy, unrelenting journey into self-loathing and lost identity. This horror-inspired track has the upbeat sound that the synth-pop group is known for, and Lauren Mayberry’s ethereal vocals shine through effortlessly. Even after Halloween, “Killer” will have you glancing around dark corners and wondering if you might be next.

Name: Anushka Singh, Collegian Contributor

Song: “Telepath” – Conan Gray

Conan Gray isn’t new to creating music about jilted lovers. The success of his 2019 single “Maniac” has proven that he can carry emotional themes about relationships playfully straight onto the charts. “Telepath” exercises a masterful use of background vocals and electric pop peppiness to make a catchy tune that feels like a remastered 80s track. The perfect blend of synth pops reminiscent of the likes of WHAM! and a-ha, combined with Taylor Swift’s brand of lyrical openness, and the undeniably unique voice that is Conan Gray’s is the only way a song like “Telepath” could be born. You could dance along, but if not, it’s just as much fun to sing along about this predictably doomed relationship.

Name: Vera Gold, Head Social Media Editor

Song: “Oxygen” – Beach Bunny

Indie band Beach Bunny gives us a sing-into-your-hairbrush anthem with their newest single “Oxygen.” Like most Beach Bunny songs, “Oxygen” sounds like it flowed right out of a teenage girl’s diary. Frontwoman Lili Trifilio’s passionate vocals explain what it’s like to be confused yet deeply in love as upbeat guitar and drum instrumentals dance in the background. “Mostly, I’m okay with having a few bad days”sings Trifilio.“Locked in my bedroom with my heart out on display.”The subtle allusion to the band’s bedroom-pop origins makes “Oxygen” the perfect song to perform in front of your mirror and get lost in your feels to.

Name: Shannon Moore, Collegian Contributor

Song: “Kitty Kat” – Megan Thee Stallion

On her latest album, “Something for Thee Hotties,” Megan Thee Stallion decided to bless her fans, the self-proclaimed “hotties” with 21 songs full of her typical confident, high energy and hard-hitting bars. On “Kitty Kat,” the 11th track off the album, Thee Stallion takes inspiration from the upbeat production of 80s hip-hop (Salt-N-Pepa comes to mind) to deliver playful and raunchy lines that makes even the shyest fan want to dance. Thee Stallion continues to assert herself in the rap game despite obstacles from her label earlier this year, and this track proves that Hot Girl Summer is all year round.

Name: Sierra Thornton, Staff Writer

Song: “doomsday” – Lizzy McAlpine

Just days before Halloween, the singer-songwriter, Lizzy McAlpine returns with a terrifyingly gorgeous single. Starting with the plea of someone to, “pull the plug in September” since she “don’t wanna die in June,” Lizzy McAlpine sets the overall tone of the track in a gripping avenue. An astounding lyricist, her interesting take on a breakup is similar to the end of the world and subsequent death of McAlpine. The somber guitar mixed with subtle drum work leaves listeners with the feeling that danger is on the way, looming over until it’s time to strike. A great listen for both Halloween and autumn as a whole.

Astghik Dion can be reached at [email protected]