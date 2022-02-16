Ber’Nyah Mayo’s lethal steadiness lifts UMass over Fordham

Mayo only earns eight points but still contributes positively on the night

In a game that needed a complete turnaround performance, the Massachusetts women’s basketball team leaned into a constant – sophomore Ber’Nyah Mayo. Since stepping on campus, Mayo has started every game, experiencing every challenging Minutewomen match up firsthand.

Wednesday night was no different.

“She gives me the Kawhi Leonard vibe,” Philoxy said of Mayo. “I wish that was me, she hits an and-one and just walks it off, I’m over here screaming. I like her attitude; she is focused on the next play whether it’s a make or miss and for a sophomore that will take her a long way.”

Fordham (16-7, 7-4 Atlantic 10) took it to UMass (21-5, 9-3 A-10) by way of 3-point success. While the Rams managed to outwork UMass on multiple levels, the game was a matter of Kendell Heremaia raining 3-pointers to start the quarter. After missing from the left corner for her first attempt of the game, Heremaia moved to comfortable shoot from right in front of the UMass bench, directly across on the opposite side. From there however, she hit four 3-pointers.

By the three-minute mark of the fourth quarter, Heremaia nailed 10 3-pointers. With just a one-point advantage and 2:39 to play, Mayo face-guarded Fordham’s most lethal threat, forcing her to dribble into the left side before Mayo cleanly extended her arm to poke the ball away. Mayo drove until a defender was forced to play her then dished to Sam Breen to extend the Minutewomen’s lead to three.

With every fan in the Mullins Center on their feet, Mayo’s ballhawk energy wasn’t fazed. A minute later, she made another game changing steal to put the ball back in UMass’ hands.

“Ber’Nyah Mayo, she’s special,” head coach Tory Verdi said following Wednesday’s win. “A kid that did not have one Division I scholarship but has started every game here the last two years. You watch her … her steals at the end were unbelievable. Nothing rattles her and she continues to go out there and play every single possession.”

Reigning A-10 Co-Player of the Year Ana DeWolfe was well sought out in the Minutewomen’s game plan and a memorable match up continuing from last season was DeWolfe face-guarding Mayo. Once Mayo recognized the heat was in Heremaia’s hands early on and not DeWolfe’s, Mayo adjusted her game plan to contribute in ways that wouldn’t mirror Heremaia’s shooting but instead alter Fordham’s play.

Five minutes into the game, Mayo recognized the wide space in the middle since high pressure was on shooter Sydney Taylor and turned the corner hard for a tone changing layup. The second quarter had Mayo leading the way with another easy basket which laid out the simple basketball the Minutewomen needed to play to get themselves back in the game.

The clock showed 59 seconds when freshman Alexzeya Brooks’ wise extra pass landed in the hands of Mayo who drilled a 3-pointer, pointing to Brooks with gratitude as the deficit cut to 13 heading into halftime.

The Rams style of play wasn’t much fancier than UMass’, it just succeeded when the Minutewomen’s did not. The first quarter saw almost every ball get the luck of the bounce for Fordham therefore any stop on defense was necessary.

With hustle, Mayo ran into the Rams’ passing lane and tipped the ball out of bounds but drew the foul to still get the ball and force a turnover. Systematic offense began to build from systematic defense.

“As much as you are not going to see her frustrated, you aren’t going to see her overjoyed either,” Breen said of Mayo. “She is so composed, content, she doesn’t let stuff rattle her and if it does, you’ll never know … she is going to do her thing regardless.”

Mayo finished with only eight points but grabbed eight boards and three steals. She dished out two assists on the night as well.

Mayo was the only player to play all 40 minutes.

