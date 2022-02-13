Destiney Philoxy puts on a senior day show

The Massachusetts women’s basketball team reached its 20th win of the season today thanks to the play of Destiney Philoxy. The senior guard narrowly missed out on a triple double as she had 26 points, nine rebounds, nine assists, and three steals.

Sunday happened to be senior day for the Minutewomen (20-5, 8-3 Atlantic 10) and before the game Philoxy was honored at center court. Right from the jump it was apparent that Philoxy wanted to make a statement to celebrate. Within the first 12 seconds of the game, she got right to the basket for an easy lay in.

“It was my senior day, my last weekend home game, I want to remember this as one of the best moments of my life,” Philoxy said post game. “I feel like I finished out strong.”

Throughout the game it seemed as if Philoxy was everywhere on the court. In the last two minutes of the second quarter Philoxy took complete control of the game. With 1:45 to go in the quarter and the shot clock winding down, Philoxy broke down the defense with a flurry of quick dribble moves and fired a bullet pass inside to Makennah White. White laid the ball in while getting fouled right before the shot clock expired.

White missed the free throw, but UMass retained possession as the ball went out of bounds off Duquesne (9-15, 4-8 A-10.) On the inbounds play Philoxy freed herself up and got an easy two as Alexzeya Brooks found her wide open under the basket.

Then with 46 seconds to go in the half Philoxy buried a 3-pointer to put the Minutewomen up 39-20.

“When [Destiney and I] had that moment at half court I said ‘hey just in case you want to come back next year we’ll hold scholarship for you,” UMass head coach Tory Verdi jokingly remarked postgame.

“I think [this game] is probably one of the best of her career, and to do it on senior day…it’s a special day for her.”

For Verdi who has coached Philoxy for the past four years, Sunday’s game was one that had a lot of emotion behind it.

When Philoxy checked out of the game late in the fourth quarter, the crowd gave the senior guard a standing ovation. Verdi and Philoxy proceeded to share an embrace on the sideline.

“I thanked [Destiney],” Verdi said. “When I took over this job nobody believed in us, in UMass, we didn’t have tradition… I just needed a couple players who believed in me and what we wanted to do and [Destiney] was one of them… I’m forever grateful for her.”

Both Verdi and Philoxy have been integral in the growth of the UMass women’s basketball program. Since Verdi’s arrival to UMass in 2016 every year has seen his team finish with a better win percentage than the one they had the year prior.

When Philoxy came to UMass in 2018 the team was coming off a year in which they went 14-16 and finished 10th in the A-10. Fast forward four years later and Philoxy’s team holds a 20-5 record and is currently third in the A-10.

“It’s cool to see a program grow, but it’s even cooler to be a part of a program that grew,” Philoxy said. “I was here when we were at rock bottom… now I’m getting ready to leave and I’m leaving with a great team. I know that they’re going to be in great hands… I love UMass, I’m UMass for life.”

The Minutewomen will take the court next against Fordham this Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Amherst.

James DiLuca can be reached at [email protected]