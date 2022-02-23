Swim and Dive finish fifth and seventh in the Atlantic 10 Conference

After the four-day long Atlantic 10 Conference Championships at the Spire Institute in Ohio, the Massachusetts men’s swim and dive finished fifth with a score of 424.5 while the Massachusetts women’s swim and dive scored 278 and placed seventh.

The Minutewomen (3-0) swam some impressive races including a UMass record-breaking 200-yard backstroke by sophomore Megan Mitchell with a time of 1.58.42. Mitchell also placed sixth in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 54.97.

Junior Summer Pierce broke her own personal record in the 200-yard butterfly at 2.01.87, placing her sixth in the A-10 championship.

Junior Minutewomen diver Emma Petrovich placed second in the 1-meter dive with a final score of 264.95. Petrovich also placed seventh in the 3-meter dive with a final score of 238.40.

The Minutewomen placed fifth and sixth in the 100-yard freestyle with senior Kelsey Cordery finishing fifth with a time of 50.79 and sophomore Caroline Mahoney placing sixth with a time of 51.01.

Mahoney also placed eighth in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.42. Senior Mia Flagiello finished eighth in the 100-yard breaststroke with a 1:02.89 time.

For relays Kelly Malyszka, Anna Kwon, Cordery and Mahoney placed eighth in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:27.09. Placing fifth in the 200-yard freestyle relay Maggie Desmond, Mahoney, Cordery and Emily Rudiman swam a 1:32.90.

The Minutewomen’s 2021-22 overall score was 3-0. They won against Boston University, Mount Holyoke College and Bryant University. The Minutewomen finished first at the Justin Jennings Invitational. They came in fourth at the Terrier Invitational and placed fifth and sixth at the Tate Ramsden Invitational.

Sophomore Jack Artis was the only UMass (1-1) swimmer on either the men’s or women’s side to earn a first-place finish, winning the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:59:31 and the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 54.68.

On the second day of the competition, sophomore Wilson Dubois won second place in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 4:26.23. The Minutemen also had junior Emerson Kiefer taking fourth place in the 500-yard freestyle with a 4:28.55 time.

Junior Tommy Cotner finished in fifth place in the men’s 1-meter diving finals with a score of 258.05.

The Minutemen’s overall score for the 2021-22 season was 1-2. The Minutemen fell short to Boston University in October and at the Tate Ramsden Invitational in January. The Minutemen won against Bryant University in January. They placed second in Justin Jennings Invitational as well as placed fourth at the Terrier Invitational.

The Minutewomen and Minutemen were dedicated student athletes both in and out of the pool this 2021-22 season. On Jan. 25, 2022, the Minutemen and Minutewomen were named a Scholar All-American Team by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America. The Minutemen had a GPA of 3.46 and Minutewomen had a GPA of 3.55.

For many graduating swimmers, this may have been their final swimming meet as members of UMass. On the men’s side the list of senior swimmers includes freestylist Jacques Boffa, freestylist Heath Brames, diver Casey Chung, IM/backstroker Dias Konysbayev and backstroker Sanjay Sekar.

For the Minutewomen, graduating senior swimmers included Cordery, Flagiello, Natalie Gallamore, Brie Harnden, Beth Luther, Tenzin Nordon, Alyvia Petrozza and Emily Rudiman.

