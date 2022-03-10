2022 Winter Sports Special Issue

From a record breaking year for women’s basketball and an Atlantic 10 Championship to hockey’s quest to defend a national championship. A buzzer beater and mid season coaching change and everything in between, the 2021-22 UMass winter sports season was one for the history books. The 2022 Winter Special Issue includes a series of long form features as well as highlights from the season, all done by the Collegian Sports staff. Take a dive into the inner workings of athletes, coaches and programs with our feature stories and take a trip down memory lane with a look back at important moments from this season.

From the winter beats:

Women’s basketball:

Grow as you go: Angelique Ngalakulondi’s journey at UMass by Lulu Kesin, Sports Editor

Sydney Taylor’s monumental jump as a Minutewomen by Michael Araujo, Collegian Staff

Men’s basketball:

Hustle helped Greg Jones fight his way back into Division-I basketball by Pedro Gray Soares, Collegian Staff

Freed from the cage of broken promises by Joey Aliberti, Assistant Sports Editor

How Rich Kelly crafted one of the nation’s best shots by Frederick Hanna III, Assistant Sports Editor

Hockey:

From underdog to undeniable, Colin Felix slowly became UMass’ most consistent defender by Colin McCarthy, Assistant Sports Editor

Bobby Trivigno’s influence from his sister helped establish his competitive edge by Sophie Weller, Collegian Staff

‘He’s obsessed with getting better’, Scott Morrow went from a college decommit to a top NHL prospect by Kayla Gregorie, Collegian Staff

Swim and Dive:

Sean Clark’s journey back home to UMass by Marco Lopez, Collegian Staff

Food to fuel: The power of nutrition for optimal athletic performance by Corinne Arel, Collegian Staff

Highlights from the winter sports season:

Hockey:

Physicality and finesse on full display in UMass’ win over Merrimack by Colin McCarthy, Assistant Sports Editor

Defense showed moments of success and struggles in matchup against Merrimack by Sophie Weller, Collegian Staff

Matt Murray has career weekend in net against Michigan by Kayla Gregorie, Collegian Staff

Women’s basketball:

UMass women’s basketball defeats Dayton to win A-10 Tournament by Michael Araujo, Collegian Staff

Ber’Nyah Mayo wins A-10 Championship in her hometown by Lulu Kesin, Sports Editor

UMass punches its ticket to March Madness with a 62-56 win against Dayton by James DiLuca, Collegian Staff

UMass makes history with 21st win after defeating Fordham 60-57 by Michael Araujo, Collegian Staff

Sam Breen comes up clutch in 69-66 win against Saint Louis by James DiLuca, Collegian Staff

Men’s basketball:

Noah Fernandes’ career high night leads men’s basketball over George Mason by Frederick Hanna III, Assistant Sports Editor

Matt McCall to be let go following the 2021-2022 season by Joey Aliberti, Assistant Sports Editor

UMass men’s basketball overcome Fordham on senior day in last home game of the season by Pedro Gray Soares, Collegian Staff

Noah Fernandes’ buzzer beater lifts UMass over Rutgers 85-83 on Saturday night by Frederick Hanna III, Assistant Sports Editor

Swim and Dive:

Swim and Dive: UMass defeats Bryant on senior day by Marco Lopez and Corinne Arel, Collegian Staff

Swim and Dive: Minutemen and Minutewomen both take third at the Tate Ramsden Invitational by Marco Lopez and Corinne Arel, Collegian Staff

Women’s ice hockey:

UMass women’s hockey sweep weekend series against University of Minnesota by Shanti Furtado and Johnny Depin

UMass women’s hockey dominates on the road against URI by Shanti Furtado, David DuBois and Johnny Depin

UMass women’s hockey goes undefeated against Penn State by Shanti Furtado, David DuBois and Johnny Depin