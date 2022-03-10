Leave a Comment
2022 Winter Sports Special Issue
An inside look at UMass athletes and highlights from the 2021-22 winter sports season
March 10, 2022
From a record breaking year for women’s basketball and an Atlantic 10 Championship to hockey’s quest to defend a national championship. A buzzer beater and mid season coaching change and everything in between, the 2021-22 UMass winter sports season was one for the history books. The 2022 Winter Special Issue includes a series of long form features as well as highlights from the season, all done by the Collegian Sports staff. Take a dive into the inner workings of athletes, coaches and programs with our feature stories and take a trip down memory lane with a look back at important moments from this season.
From the winter beats:
Women’s basketball:
Grow as you go: Angelique Ngalakulondi’s journey at UMass by Lulu Kesin, Sports Editor
Sydney Taylor’s monumental jump as a Minutewomen by Michael Araujo, Collegian Staff
Men’s basketball:
Hustle helped Greg Jones fight his way back into Division-I basketball by Pedro Gray Soares, Collegian Staff
Freed from the cage of broken promises by Joey Aliberti, Assistant Sports Editor
How Rich Kelly crafted one of the nation’s best shots by Frederick Hanna III, Assistant Sports Editor
Hockey:
From underdog to undeniable, Colin Felix slowly became UMass’ most consistent defender by Colin McCarthy, Assistant Sports Editor
Bobby Trivigno’s influence from his sister helped establish his competitive edge by Sophie Weller, Collegian Staff
‘He’s obsessed with getting better’, Scott Morrow went from a college decommit to a top NHL prospect by Kayla Gregorie, Collegian Staff
Swim and Dive:
Sean Clark’s journey back home to UMass by Marco Lopez, Collegian Staff
Food to fuel: The power of nutrition for optimal athletic performance by Corinne Arel, Collegian Staff
Highlights from the winter sports season:
Hockey:
Physicality and finesse on full display in UMass’ win over Merrimack by Colin McCarthy, Assistant Sports Editor
Defense showed moments of success and struggles in matchup against Merrimack by Sophie Weller, Collegian Staff
Matt Murray has career weekend in net against Michigan by Kayla Gregorie, Collegian Staff
Women’s basketball:
UMass women’s basketball defeats Dayton to win A-10 Tournament by Michael Araujo, Collegian Staff
Ber’Nyah Mayo wins A-10 Championship in her hometown by Lulu Kesin, Sports Editor
UMass punches its ticket to March Madness with a 62-56 win against Dayton by James DiLuca, Collegian Staff
UMass makes history with 21st win after defeating Fordham 60-57 by Michael Araujo, Collegian Staff
Sam Breen comes up clutch in 69-66 win against Saint Louis by James DiLuca, Collegian Staff
Men’s basketball:
Noah Fernandes’ career high night leads men’s basketball over George Mason by Frederick Hanna III, Assistant Sports Editor
Matt McCall to be let go following the 2021-2022 season by Joey Aliberti, Assistant Sports Editor
UMass men’s basketball overcome Fordham on senior day in last home game of the season by Pedro Gray Soares, Collegian Staff
Noah Fernandes’ buzzer beater lifts UMass over Rutgers 85-83 on Saturday night by Frederick Hanna III, Assistant Sports Editor
Swim and Dive:
Swim and Dive: UMass defeats Bryant on senior day by Marco Lopez and Corinne Arel, Collegian Staff
Swim and Dive: Minutemen and Minutewomen both take third at the Tate Ramsden Invitational by Marco Lopez and Corinne Arel, Collegian Staff
Women’s ice hockey:
UMass women’s hockey sweep weekend series against University of Minnesota by Shanti Furtado and Johnny Depin
UMass women’s hockey dominates on the road against URI by Shanti Furtado, David DuBois and Johnny Depin
UMass women’s hockey goes undefeated against Penn State by Shanti Furtado, David DuBois and Johnny Depin
