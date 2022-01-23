Swim and Dive: Minutemen and Minutewomen both take third at the Tate Ramsden Invitational

UMass will participate in final meet of the season next week against Fordham

The Massachusetts swimming and diving teams both lost at the Tate Ramsden Invitational at Dartmouth College over the weekend. The host team the Big Green defeated both the Minutemen and Minutewomen, 232-91 and 215-102, respectively. The Northeastern women also participated in the invitational, with the Huskies defeating the Minutewomen 222.50-104.50.

The Minutewomen had strong performances from multiple swimmers despite the loss. Anna Kwon finished third in the 500-yard freestyle on Saturday with a time of 5:10.65, second in the 200 yard butterfly with a 2:07.68 time, and helped the Minutewomen finish third in the 400 yard freestyle relay.

“I think Anna Kwon really showed up and proved that she as a freshman really is important for us…she was second in the 200 fly this afternoon, 3rd in the 500 yesterday,” head coach Sean Clark said. “Really showed up when we needed her.”

There were other strong performances on the women’s team as well. Senior Mia Flagiello finished in first place in the women’s 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:07.69. Sophomore Bri Williams was the top performer for the Minutewomen in the backstroke events, finishing fourth in the 100-yard backstroke and fifth in the 200 yard backstroke.

“I think [who] impressed me on the women’s side was Bri Williams, sophomore backstroker, she was our top performer in the 100 back and 200 back this weekend,” Clark said. “I really like the way she’s shaping up as we round the corner to the finish.”

The Minutemen had some impressive swims during the two day long invitational. Coming in second in the 500-yard freestyle sophomore, Wilson Dubois, swam a 4:42.78 on Friday. Dubois also swam a 9:51.49 in the 1000-yard freestyle, finishing in second.

“Wilson really powered through all of his events and scored a bunch of points and really put up some quality times,” Clark said.

The Minutemen also had strong finishes in several of the relays. In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Charlie Rothenberger, Juan Montori, Grant Beebe and Beau Bengston, placed second place with a swim of 1:25.24.

On Saturday, the Minutemen also finished second in the 200-yard medley relay with a finish of 1:35.82 from swimmers Noah Witt, Jack Artis, Grant Beebe, and Rothenberger. As well as finished second in the last event of the meet, swimming a 3:10.79 in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

Other notable swims from the Minutemen this weekend include junior Jamie MacDonald placing first in the 200-yard butterfly swimming a 1:55.08. Sophomore Eric Eastman finished second with a time of 4:14.83 in the 400-yard individual medley. Placing second, sophomore Karl Borg, swam a 2:13.66 in the 200-yard breaststroke.

Both teams were grateful for the opportunity to swim in the invitational at Dartmouth and happy to keep the tradition between the two schools alive, with this being the fourth annual Tate Ramsden Invitational. The invitational was held in honor of Dartmouth swimmer Tate Ramsden, who died in 2015.

“I think it’s important that teams rally around each other for important events and remembrances, they have a special occasion to honor one of their fallen swimmers,” Clark said. “I really think it’s been a wonderful event and we hope to continue it in the future.”

The UMass swim and dive teams will take the pool again on January 29 when they visit Fordham for their final meet of the season.

Marco Lopez can be reached at [email protected] Corinne Arel can be reached at [email protected] and followed on Twitter @CorinneArel_09.