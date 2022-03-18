Women’s lacrosse notebook: Dominant first quarter leads UMass to a 13-9 win over Dartmouth

The Massachusetts women’s lacrosse team secured its third consecutive win on Saturday afternoon. Kendra Harbinger scored four of UMass’ (6-2) 13 goals, leading the Minutewomen to a 13-9 win against Dartmouth.

Amy Moreau scored the first goal of Saturday’s game with an assist from Fiona McGowen from a ground ball pick up. With a foul on Courtney Barrett, the Big Green (2-3) were able to get its first goal of the game only 16 seconds later from a shot by Lucy Murray.

From a free position shot, due to a foul on Dartmouth’s Maggie O’Gorman, Kelly Marra scored UMass’ fourth goal. Brinley Anderson quickly shot the fifth and final goal of the first quarter for the Minutewomen less than a minute later after a successful draw control by Sammy Helgeson. UMass’ early lead helped provide the Minutewomen with a cushion for the rest of the game.

The second quarter started with two fouls for UMass, one on Audra Tosone and the other on Moreau. Since Tosone’s foul was within the 8-meter arc, it set up a free position shot for Dartmouth’s Katina Christensen who rifled it into the net.

The second quarter was a bit of a back-and-forth between the UMass and the Big Green as Moreau, with an assist from Harbinger, quickly responded to Christensen’s goal, going on to score UMass’ sixth goal of the game and giving the Minutewomen a four-goal lead.

Murray however, scored two back-to-back goals for Dartmouth cutting the Big Green’s deficit to two. Murray was Dartmouth’s leading scorer, recording five of the Big Green’s eight goals on Saturday.

UMass scored three goals in the opening six minutes of the third quarter, and had a chance to take a five-goal lead, its largest of the game. However, Dartmouth’s Gisele Todd was able to parry away Emma Farnham’s free position shot. Todd saved 13 shots on the day, saving the Big Green from suffering an even worse defeat.

Four fouls on Dartmouth in the first five minutes of the fourth quarter provided UMass with three free position shot attempts. Despite their success up to this point, the Minutewomen were unsuccessful on those three opportunities.

It wasn’t shortly after Dartmouth called time out until the first goal of the fourth quarter was scored. UMass’ Julia Smith, with an assist from Haley Connaughton, scored the 12th goal of the game for the Minutewomen, Smith’s eighth this season.

Dartmouth attempted a shot to score its ninth goal, but it was saved by Gina Caroll. Caroll had an impressive game saving seven shots on Saturday, with three of those saves coming in the fourth quarter.

After a timeout was called by UMass, the Minutewomen ran out the final 1:09 on the clock, securing the 13-9 victory.

UMass continues its five-game road stretch on March 25 at 3 p.m. against St. Bonaventure in Olean, NY.

Corinne Arel can be reached at [email protected] and followed on Twitter @CorinneArel_09.