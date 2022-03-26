Women’s lacrosse notebook: UMass beats St. Bonaventure 22-4 in A-10 opener

The Massachusetts women’s lacrosse team picked up its first Atlantic 10 win of the season on Friday, defeating St. Bonaventure 22-4 on the road. No. 21 UMass (7-2, 1-0 A-10) started the game strong and kept its momentum going throughout the entire 60 minutes of play.

Haley Connaughton notches 200th career point

After starting the season sidelined with an injury, Connaughton was slowly eased back into the lineup, but on Friday, she earned a starting spot for the first time this season. The captain’s impact was felt immediately earning an assist on the third goal of the game scored by Olivia Muscella and was just one of her three throughout the game.

In the second quarter, Kelly Marra found the back of the net thanks to a pass from the star attacker, and Connaughton received yet another recognition during her time as a Minutewomen. With the assist, she earned her 200th career point and moved her up to sixth all-time in scoring at UMass.

Since coming back, Connaughton has played in five games, recording two goals and seven assists. Prior to the season, she was named Inside Lacrosse’s A-10 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, and her contributions have set her on track to live up to the acknowledgment.

Charlotte Wilmoth leads depth scoring

Wilmoth has been quiet this year, with just two goals and one assist this season — all from one game against UMass Lowell. However, on Friday she dominated and helped lead UMass to the win. Wilmoth scored her first goal in the second quarter, but that was just the beginning of her sustained success.

She ended the second quarter with two goals and earned a hattrick early in the third. At the conclusion of the game, Wilmoth became the first Minutewomen to score six goals in a single game this season.

Wilmoth was just one of 13 players who found the back of the net in Friday’s contest, with the scoring depth for the Minutewomen once again being on full display. Fiona McGowen recorded the first point of the day for UMass and ended the game with two points. She was one of six Minutewomen to finish with multiple points. UMass outshot the Bonnies (1-6, 0-1 A-10) 43-12 during the game.

Defense forces multiple turnovers

The Minutewomen defense ended the game forcing 10 turnovers compared to four by the Bonnies. Courtney Barrett and Amy Moreau were each responsible for two, and six other players tallied one each. UMass outplayed St. Bonaventure throughout the game, and one area where this was present was with ground balls, where the Minutewomen picked up 21 and the Bonnies totaled nine.

Gina Carroll was not challenged much in net, with just four goals allowed and four saves. Following a dominant performance by UMass and the strong offensive production combined with the defensive efforts, Bridgette Wall came into the game and played the second half but faced no shots. On the other side of the field, Bonnies’ goalkeeper Ashley Herrick made 13 saves, with 17 shots finding their way past her. In the fourth quarter, Hayley McIntyre replaced Herrick in net, allowing five goals and recording two saves.

UMass will continue with A-10 play in a matchup at Duquesne at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

