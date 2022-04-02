Kevin Tobin leads UMass past Delaware in a comeback thriller

Kevin Tobin is no stranger to the scoresheet. That level of familiarity proved no different during the Massachusetts men’s lacrosse team’s 11-10 overtime win over Delaware, with the attacker adding a second consecutive hat trick to his resume on Saturday.

The performance comes after Tobin tallied four goals and five points last weekend in UMass’ (6-3, 1-0 CAA) 10-7 victory against Brown, both season highs for the midfielder. His clutch play is one that has time and time again been pivotal for the Minutemen in tough moments.

The first half of Saturday’s game was riddled with turnovers and missed opportunities on the extra man for UMass, exiting the first quarter with the Blue Hens (6-4, 0-1 CAA) up 5-3.

However, drives to the left side of the crease and hard shots from the stick of Tobin in the first 15 minutes of regulation resulted in a pair of unassisted goals, keeping his team in the game.

Momentum was thereafter catalyzed by none other than Tobin. The graduate student opened up the second half scoring by ringing a bar down shot to make the score 9-5. The goal was indicative of a mood shift for the Minutemen, who collected 13 shots, 12 ground balls, 7 saves, 6 clears, and 1 extra man goal during the third quarter alone.

Tobin’s scoring production is far from the sole impact he makes on the field. After missing time early in the season due to injury, the midfielder is not just making up for lost time in his final year of eligibility from a playing standpoint. For him, it is about constantly supporting the team.

“It is a huge process that we go through all year. Those guys mean so much to me,” Tobin said. Maybe the typical fan just sees the guys on the field scoring and making all the plays, but it is such a long process. It is really important that I think of the whole team. For me it’s always score and look to the team. Never the crowd.”

The Minutemen’s offensive surge proved detrimental for the Blue Hens, with Delaware going scoreless through the entirety of the third quarter. UMass in turn put up four goals, closing the deficit and putting it within one goal of the visiting team going into the fourth quarter.

This play remained throughout the duration of the game, the Minutemen forcing extra time for a victor to be decided. After a no goal call on UMass in the closing seconds of regulation, continued possession in the attacking zone was helmed by Tobin in overtime. This allowed for Senior Tim Hoynes to notch the game-winning goal, the final score 11-10.

Though just five-foot-six, Tobin’s size is a factor he does not let detract from his game; what he lacks in size, making up for in speed and skill.

“Kevin [Tobin] is a tough matchup for a lot of people,” Cannella said. “He is not a big kid, but he is very strong and very quick. He had a guy who was six-foot-six guarding him today. It’s a tough cover, but he’s so quick that he can get inside. His hands are great.”

The graduate student has put up 12 goals and 26 points in the last nine games for the Minutemen. With still four games remaining in the regular season, Tobin is on pace to become the highest scoring midfielder in program history. Having added three more points Saturday to the 138 of his collegiate career, he is now within 10 points of passing the current record holder, Jeff Trainor (2017-21).

“Kevin [Tobin] is a fifth year guy, but he has been a great player for us here since day one,” Canella said.

Tobin and the Minutemen look to extend their winning streak to six games, hitting the road next Saturday to face Towson. Faceoff is set for 12 p.m. in Maryland.

