These five stars dressed gilded glamorously at the 2022 Met Gala red carpet

On Monday, the Metropolitan Museum of Art hosted the 2022 Met Gala. Guests’ interpretations of the Gilded Glamor theme included bedazzled clothing, elaborate needlework and over-the-top sequins. In keeping with the exaggerated silhouette of the late 1800s, attendees wore corsets, mile-long trains and puffy sleeves. Many stars opted out of the theme and wore their own version of glamour.

The following five stars took everybody’s breath away with their stunning themed attire.

Blake Lively

When Blake Lively first hit the red carpet, she stunned in a strapless Atelier Versace dress designed with intricate metallic beading and was tied up with a broad bow that billowed into a long, bronze train. The gown was enhanced with matching opera-length gloves and a Lorraine Schwartz tiara with seven spikes, much like the Statue of Liberty. As she made her way up the stairs, the drape unfurled to show a mint-blue hue evocative of the patina on the Statue of Liberty.

“I looked at New York City architecture for this event,” Lively told Entertainment Tonight.

Taking inspiration from the Statue of Liberty, which was completed in 1886, Lively was wholly adherent to the Gilded Age theme.

Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber dazzled in a gilded, glamorous and gorgeous Alexander McQueen dress. With its jeweled halter neckline, torso cutouts with dangling sequin paillettes, transparent skirt and bodice and silver diamonds cascading from top to bottom, Kaia’s gown was a showstopper. Two identical silver jeweled clips were used to style the model’s hair into large flowing curls. Gerber accessorized her look with a pair of pointed shoes.

If you were to take the fabulous chandeliers from those ostentatious Gilded Age balls and sleek it down to a fashion attire, this would be the result — eye catching, crystal and luxurious.

Genesis Suero

The most surprising fashion turnout was a reporter outshining the crowd of celebrities. The gold gown that Telemundo reporter Genesis Suero wore while covering the 2022 Met Gala drew the eye of social media users.

Since the theme of this year’s charity gala is “Gilded Glamour,” Suero’s dress is a fitting homage to the Glided Age. Suero took breaths away with a gold beaded gown made by designer Lucia Rodriguez that featured sheer puff sleeves, a body-hugging bodice and flowing ball gown skirt reminiscent of a Disney princess.

Janelle Monáe

In a custom-made Ralph Lauren gown, Janelle Monáe wowed audiences on the red carpet. She served grandeur and opulence of the Gilded Glamour theme in a black velvet, backless, beaded gown with a hood and crystal-encrusted sleeves.

Laura Harrier

Harrier chose to wear a custom-made, hand-stitched ensemble designed in partnership with renowned designer Victor Glemaud to the Met Gala. The affluence and luxury of the Gilded Age was on full display in this magnificent black and silver corseted gown with gothic floral pattern. In the Gilded Age, the hourglass form was a trademark of the era, and the corset accentuated her waist to produce it. Boned corsets and antique full-petticoat waists were used to accomplish this look. Harrier chose David Yurman jewelry, including a pearl necklace, to complete her glamorous ensemble.

