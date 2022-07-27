Garrett Wait medically disqualified, will not play for UMass hockey

Former national champion suffered an off-season injury in the spring

Massachusetts hockey forward Garrett Wait is medically disqualified from competing with the Minutemen indefinitely after he suffered an off-season injury while training in the spring. The injury is believed to be career ending.

Wait transferred to UMass in 2020 and played an integral role in the Minutemen’s national championship run. He scored the game-winning goal against Minnesota Duluth in the 2021 Frozen Four semifinals, sending UMass to the title game.

The graduate student played for two seasons in Amherst, totaling 42 career points for the Minutemen on 22 goals and 20 assists. During the 2021-22 season, Wait played alongside Bobby Trivigno and Josh Lopina on UMass’ top line.

