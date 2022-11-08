Our Voices: The Black Diamond

“The most disrespected person in America is the black woman. The most unprotected person in America is the black woman. The most neglected person in America is the black woman.” — Malcolm X

My name is Christmaelle Vernet, and I am a second-year legal studies and journalism student at the University of Massachusetts, as well as the editor in chief of the Rebirth Project. There are many aspects to my identity that I am passionate about — I am Haitian-American, an empowered daughter of immigrants and a proud Black woman.

I am writing this series about what being a Black woman at UMass, as well as in America, means to me and how my experiences have shaped me into who I am today. People might assume that I am discussing two identities, one of being Black and one of being a woman, but I argue that not only are these intersectional but that being a Black woman is an experience that is different and unique to others. I would say alongside those two identities, I count Black womanhood as a third.

I coined this series “The Black Diamond” because I want a name that encompasses the strength and resilience of Black women. The black diamond is notorious for its strength and for being the toughest diamond to break. That is what being a Black woman means to me: not breaking under all forms of oppression. As Black women, we face many tribulations, racism, misogyny, sexism, colorism and so much more, yet beneath all that pressure, there is still beauty and refinement, much like a diamond.

I want this series to be a safe space for me, as well as all the other young Black women at UMass. I want to strongly express that we are so much more than what we go through. Our voices are important, and do not be afraid of being vulnerable and open. You have a story, and it deserves to be heard.

Christmaelle Vernet can be reached at [email protected]