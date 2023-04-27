UMass baseball wins 10-5 over Sienna for its second win in a row

The Massachusetts baseball team got out to an early lead on Wednesday and held it throughout the game to take home a 10-5 win against Sienna.

UMass (8-25, 1-11 Atlantic 10) got off to a fast start offensively in the bottom of the first scoring four runs in the inning. Nolan Tichy began the scoring with a two-run home run deep into right-center field to jump-start the Minutemen’s lead over the Saints (9-33, 3-9 Metro Atlantic).

Carter Hanson started the next rally of the inning with a single past the first baseman. Justin Blumenthal followed that up with a hit of his own before Sam Hill drove them both in with a two-RBI double.

Hill had one of his best games of the season, ending the game 3-4 with two doubles and two RBIs. He added on a walk and a stolen base, all while taking over shortstop due to an injury.

“[Hill’s] been staying on the baseball and he’s been hitting the ball the other way,” Minutemen coach Matt Reynolds said. “He’s doing a fantastic job at shortstop in Zack [Zaetta’s] place. I’m really happy with him, he works hard and he’s doing great.”

The UMass bats remained red-hot, adding three runs in the second frame. Tichy launched his second home run, this time with two runners on for three RBIs.

Scott LeSieur got the start on the mound for the Minutemen. He finished four innings without surrendering a hit alongside three strikeouts and the win. The start was one of his best of the season to this point.

“I just think it was good to be back out there,” LeSieur said. “This is my last year so I’m taking every opportunity for what it’s worth and going out there and doing my best. When you’re out there throwing with a lead, you’re just kind of trying to fill up the zone as much as possible and let the guys behind you keep going.”

The top of the first was shut down for LeSieur, only needing 10 pitches to set down Sienna in order, while tacking on his first strikeout of the contest. LeSieur came back out for the second and despite walking two finished the inning without giving up a run by forcing three flyouts.

Kevin Skagerlind walked for his third time of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning. After stealing second, he was driven in by Tichy, giving UMass an eight-run lead.

The third and fourth innings were highlighted by more pitching from LeSieur. The Saints again were put down in order in both innings, with LeSieur adding on two strikeouts.

The Minutemen had a solid game defensively with zero errors in the field. Hanson and Will MacLean made a few great plays in the field to keep Sienna’s scoring to a minimum.

“I think our catchers continue to do a good job [defensively],” Reynolds said. “[The defense] has been good. Hopefully, we can kind of lock that in for the rest of the year and lean on that a little bit.”

The Saints scored their first runs of the game in the top of the fifth inning. A single followed up by a deep fly ball into left-center that cleared the fence put two runs on the board for Sienna.

UMass looked to extend its lead back to eight in the bottom of the inning. With runners on second and third, Skagerlind flew out to center for a sacrifice fly and MacLean singled into left field to bring both runs across for the Minutemen.

UMass went with Renn Lints for the seventh. He threw 18 pitches and struck out all three batters.

The Saints tacked on another run in the top of the sixth. Back-to-back doubles by Sienna scored the run and left the UMass lead at seven with the score 10-3. The Saints added two more in the top of the ninth, but ultimately lost 10-5.

The Minutemen found a way to take home wins in back-to-back midweek games and will look to carry the momentum into its weekend series against St. Bonaventure. First pitch of the series against the Bonnies will be at McGraw-Jennings Field on Friday, April 28 at 3 p.m.

“I think offensively and defensively we’re giving ourselves a chance to win,” Reynolds said. “We could have a couple of things come together for us where we could start putting a string longer than two [wins] together. That’s the hope.”

