UMass field hockey defeats St. Louis, 3-1, in conference play

The Massachusetts field hockey team took care of business Friday against St. Louis in a 3-1 victory. UMass (5-2, 1-0 Atlantic 10) had goals from three different players in the effort.

Mali Herberhold led the charge with a goal 12 minutes into the game after collecting a loose ball and trickling it into the back of the net. The goal was her third of the year. She also led the game with three shots on goal.

After a scoreless second quarter, the next two goals came in rapid succession for the Minutewomen in the third quarter as Herberhold assisted a goal by Dempsey Campbell who tipped the ball into the net. The goal was Campbell’s second of the year. Just five minutes later, Steph Gottwals found the back of the net off a corner taken by Jess Beech.

The Billikens (1-5, 0-1 Atlantic 10) had a lone goal in the fourth quarter. They put up nine shots, three of which were on goal.

The Minutewomen went with Goalkeeper Brooke Richards in net for the second straight game, moving her to 2-0 in goal this year and raising her save total to five. The Billikens used two different goalkeepers after their starter allowed the three goals, replacing her after three quarters of play.

UMass’ offense was on fire with 16 shots, nine of which were on goal. Both tie the Minutewomen’s season high on shots and shots on goal. They also had eight corners to St. Louis’ seven. Only one goal, the aforementioned one by Gottwals, was the result of a corner. The game was also their second straight and third of the year in which they scored three goals.

The Minutewomen look to make it three straight wins against UMass Lowell Sunday, Sept. 17 with a face off slated for 2 p.m.

