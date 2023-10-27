Massachusetts Daily Collegian

UMass field hockey shuts out Lock Haven 3-0 in season finale

Stellar defense and Dempsey Campbell’s two goals pave the way
Kalina Kornacki
By Owen Shelffo, Collegian Staff
October 27, 2023

The Massachusetts field hockey team shut out Lock Haven 3-0 in State College, Pennsylvania on Friday. Steady defensive play and great ball movement on offense led the charge, with junior Dempsey Campbell scoring two goals.

Her first came with 23 seconds left in the second quarter, when she maneuvered around Bald Eagles (5-11, 2-5 Atlantic 10) goalie Kelsey Felix, beating her on the right side. Campbell’s second goal came in the fourth quarter, this time beating Felix to her left and moving the score to 3-0.

The Minutewomen (12-6, 5-2 A-10) scored their other goal one minute into the game when graduate student Emily Crawford found herself with the ball and a wide-open net as Felix had deflected a shot that pulled her away. All Crawford had to do was tap it in, giving UMass an early lead it would never give up. The goal was Crawford’s second of the year. All of the Minutewomen’s goals were unassisted.

“I am proud of our performance [Friday],” Head Coach Barb Weinberg said. “It was not a finesse game and we still found a way to win decisively. It was a real team effort, as every player had a role… We look forward to preparing for the A-10 semifinals next week.”

Defensively, UMass didn’t allow a single shot in the first quarter, dominating possession of the ball. As the game went on, the Bald Eagles managed to get more shots up but got outpaced by UMass on shots on goal 11-6 and on penalty corners 9-8.

Myrte van Herwijnen continued an impressive sophomore campaign keeping her fifth shutout of the year and third straight. She had six saves in the contest. Numerous Lock Haven penalty corners and shots on goal were no match for van Herwijnen.

She ended the regular season with 92 saves, the most in the conference by 29. She’s also tied for the most shutouts and most goalie of the week honors in the conference, and ends the season with the most saves per game in the A-10 at 6.13.

Lock Haven’s leading shooter was Brooke Hofsass with six shots, four of which were on goal. Felix had eight saves on 18 shots faced. The Bald Eagles outshot the Minutewomen 7-4 in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t capitalize.

The Minutewomen are now 15-2 against Lock Haven all time. The Bald Eagles have not scored against UMass since 2018, when they went to a three-overtime battle that the Minutewomen eventually won. Lock Haven’s last win against UMass was in 2015. Friday’s win extends the Minutewomen’s win streak to five heading into the most important part of the year.

At the end of the regular season, UMass team leaders include Dempsey Campbell in goals with seven, Steph Gottwals in assists with five and Mali Herberhold in points with 16.

The Minutewomen now turn their attention to the Atlantic 10 tournament in Richmond. Their opponent is yet to be determined but the first round will take place Thursday, Nov. 2.

Owen Shelffo can be reached at [email protected] and followed on Twitter @owen_shelffo

