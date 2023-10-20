Massachusetts Daily Collegian

Five different goal scorers route UMass to 5-0 win over Richmond

The Minutewomen score a season high
Devin Lippman
Byline photo of Kayla Gregoire
By Kayla Gregoire, Assistant Sports Editor
October 20, 2023

The Massachusetts field hockey team did not let pouring rain stop it from executing its game plan to perfection, taking a 5-0 win over the Richmond Spiders on Friday afternoon.

With five different goal scorers in the win, the Minutewomen’s (10-6, 4-2 Atlantic 10) offense came out pressuring the Spider’s (7-8, 2-4 A-10) defense, adding 16 shots through four quarters.

“We don’t necessarily have one go to [goal scorer], we have a handful that can score goals and are in the right place at the right time,” head coach Barb Weinberg said. “That’s really important going into postseason play.”

Two of the five UMass goals were on penalty corners, an area of the game where the Minutewomen have prided themselves on throughout the season. Mali Herberhold scored her sixth goal of the season on a penalty corner within a play that UMass has taken advantage of this season.

Hannah de Gast passed to Claire Danahy who had her stick down, waiting for de Gast’s pass. Emily Crawford whiffed on the bounce off of Danahy’s stick but Herberhold was not far from the ball. With a quick lift of the ball, Herberhold made a 1-0 UMass lead and gave the Minutewomen a momentum builder.

Nine minutes later, Izzy Acquaviva put her stick down on the penalty corner and Emilie Keij slapped the ball past the Richmond goalkeeper.

“Our penalty corners have been key all year,” Weinberg said. “Our conversion rate is pretty high. Overall this season our penalty corner execution has been very good and that has been a weapon of ours. The team is very confident in executing them so it’s always our goal in our attacking third to be able to win on the corners.”

While the scoring stopped at the two penalty corners for the Minutewomen before the sound of the whistle for the first half, UMass was dominant throughout. The dominance of the offense carried over into the second half as Steph Gottwals dodged her way around goalkeeper Kristen Rake to bring energy quickly into the third quarter.

“We said coming out of halftime that 2-0 is a very dangerous scoreline, so we wanted to make sure we were the next one on the board, and they obviously executed early in the third quarter,” Weinberg said.

With goals from Danahy and Gabby Benkenstein in the fourth quarter, the Minutewomen ran away with one of their most clean wins of the season. Throughout the game, running through Richmond’s defense came easy for UMass, looking like the better team for all 60 minutes of game play.

“Overall from the season, that was our most complete game, and being able to execute the things that we have worked on the past several weeks,” Weinberg said. “Our composure in front of the goal and being able to convert on the chances that we had. I thought the team overall, attack and defense played excellent today.”

Passing looked seamless for UMass, most passes looked on target and created for offensive chances for the Minutewomen. When passes were not perfect, other UMass players were there to fix mistakes.

In the second quarter after a pass was off target near the Richmond net, Alexa Collins hustled to the ball, keeping it from going out of play. Collins keeping the ball in play allowed for UMass to keep offensive pressure on Richmond and led to an attacking penalty corner.

“We were really finding the spaces on the opposite side and that was a part of our game play,” Weinberg said. “Our pocket receives and ability to go forward [on Friday] was probably the best it’s been all season.”

Freshman Alexys Moore played in her third game for the Minutewomen against the Spiders and put up her first point of the season. On Danahy’s goal, Moore was the one to shoot the ball behind her back. While Moore was not the one to net the ball, the Minutewomen celebrated hard on the sidelines for their first year teammate.

“Never celebrated so hard on the sidelines,” Weinberg said. “I was so happy for her, she’s played minimal minutes and we were able to get her in there. For her to take that shot, I thought she was going to score.”

UMass will play its last home game of the season on Sunday, Oct. 22 against Dartmouth at 1:00 p.m. The Minutewomen will also host their senior day before game time.

Kayla Gregoire can be reached at [email protected] and followed on Twitter @Kaygregoire.
