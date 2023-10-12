Massachusetts Daily Collegian

A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian

Sufjan Stevens embarks on a divine exploration of love with ‘Javelin’

Weaving together the best elements of a decades-long career, ‘Javelin’ ruminates on what it means to love – and to lose
Image+via+Asthmatic+Kitty+Records%2F+Sufjan+Stevens
Image via Asthmatic Kitty Records/ Sufjan Stevens
By Matthew Catalano, Collegian Correspondent
October 12, 2023

Sufjan Stevens is no stranger to melodrama, and the 48-year-old singer’s 10th solo album “Javelin” does little to disprove such accusations. One only needs to give a listen to the aptly-named “Will Anybody Ever Love Me” and its lyrics, which draw comparisons between wronging a lover and biblical torture, to understand the level of operatics that “Javelin” revels in.

But the problem with Stevens’ melodrama is that it can never be reduced to such basic terms. Within the last year, Stevens has suffered the tragic loss of his partner (to whom he has dedicated “Javelin”) and become wheelchair-bound for the indefinite future due to his diagnosis of a rare neurological disorder. Within the context of Stevens’ personal struggles, songwriting that could be interpreted as theatrical instead becomes the intimate words of a lovesick oracle.

Fans of Stevens know the songwriter laying his pain bare is a key element of his music. “Javelin” regularly hearkens back to 2015’s “Carrie and Lowell,” another record that dealt in love and loss to the most personal degree. Like “Carrie and Lowell,” it is largely minimal in its production, bathing in fingerpicked acoustics (see “A Running Start” and “Genuflecting Ghost”). Like “Carrie and Lowell,” the album confronts emotional turmoil so directly that the resulting songs can feel like an invasion of Stevens’ mind.

But unlike “Carrie and Lowell,” which provided little solace in its stark portraits of familial grief, “Javelin” is a decidedly hopeful album, one which gives way to moments of triumph and exaltation, of apologies and forgiveness. These moments are often accompanied by instrumentals that draw from other high points in Stevens’ decades-long career. “Goodbye Evergreen” explodes into electronica reminiscent of “The Age of Adz,” while numerous other tracks beautifully arrange choral voices in a manner akin to “Seven Swans” and “Silver and Gold.”

A standout moment — and personal favorite — is the unbelievably ethereal “Everything That Rises,” a track that finds Stevens making an appeal to both his faith and his partner, with wishes to be delivered to “a higher plane.” The stunning vocal arrangements found throughout “Javelin” are here in full force, creating a soundscape that matches the lushness of past albums “Illinois” or “Michigan” while maintaining the album’s far more stripped-back atmosphere.

But it’s the album’s eight-minute-long penultimate track, “Shit Talk,” that best encapsulates the spirit of “Javelin.” The song begins with the breakdown of a relationship, serving as the culmination of themes found on previous tracks. The excitement of newfound infatuation explored in “A Running Start,” the complacency of “So You Are Tired,” the wrongdoings of “Will Anybody Ever Love Me” and “Javelin (To Have And To Hold)” all climax here, with Stevens plainly stating that “our romantic second chance is dead,” and that he can no longer bear to live or even look at his partner.

But despite such woefulness, “Shit Talk” never veers into despair. Stevens precedes each of the song’s most devastating blows with the simple proclamation of “I will always love you.” As the song progresses, those five words, alongside wishes of “I don’t wanna fight at all,” become a reaffirming mantra, a way of holding the past partner dear in his heart rather than ruminating on all that went wrong.

“Shit Talk,” like the rest of “Javelin,” is an exercise in looking back in fondness and acceptance instead of dwelling on regret and what-ifs. There is plenty of unavoidable yearning and difficult recollections spread throughout its airtight 42-minute track list, but both lyrically and musically, “Javelin” always returns to center itself in the importance of indulging oneself in love.

Stevens himself put it best on his blog, stating, “If you happen to find that kind of love, hold it close, hold it tight, savor it, tend to it, and give it everything you’ve got, especially in times of trouble.”

Matthew Catalano can be reached at [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Archives
Photo courtesy of HBO.
Late night returns to the airwaves
SGA holds their first Senate meeting for the 2023-2024 school year
SGA holds their first Senate meeting for the 2023-2024 school year
Off-campus students are cast aside amid housing issues
Off-campus students are cast aside amid housing issues
Photo courtesy of the Library of Congress.
Calling judges ‘Your Honor’ is un-American
Photo courtesy of Asha Baron.
My summer on a boat
Daily Collegian (2023)
Update on UMass Dissenters protest efforts against Raytheon and subsidiary company
More in Arts & Living
Utopia album cover courtesy of Genius.
Travis Scott’s ‘Utopia’ lacks self-awareness in the face of the Astroworld tragedy
Daily Collegian (2023)
Ticket fees are a necessary evil
Photo from IMDb.
A guide to queer hyperpop
Pride Special Issue: Celebrating National Coming Out Day
Pride Special Issue: Celebrating National Coming Out Day
Northampton: the lesbian capital of the world
Northampton: the lesbian capital of the world
‘Sex Education’: a beautifully crafted representation for the sake of representation
‘Sex Education’: a beautifully crafted representation for the sake of representation
More in Headlines
Photo via Fieldstone Apartments
Fieldstone residents attend forum to express concerns around living
Daily Collegian (2023)
UMass hockey prepares for matchup with Michigan
Photo by Ousa Chea via Unsplash.
Are Nobel Prizes hurtful or helpful?
Daily Collegian (2023)
Opinion: Architects and building planners need to be more thoughtful about how their buildings interact with ecosystems
Weekly Playlist: National Coming Out Day
Weekly Playlist: National Coming Out Day
The importance of queer representation in athletics
The importance of queer representation in athletics
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Massachusetts Daily Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *