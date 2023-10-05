UMass hockey preseason special issue 2023

The Massachusetts hockey team kicks off its season against American International College on Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Mullins Center. The Daily Collegian hockey beat has you set for everything you need to know for the season with the preseason special issue.

The special issue includes a long form podcast, written columns from each member of the hockey beat and past features about the current Minutemen. It also features stories from the hockey beat last year to recap the 2022-23 season.

Preseason Podcast

Kayla Gregoire, Matt Skillings and Sydney Ciano recap the 2022-23 season and give a peak into the Minutemen’s season to come up. To finish off the podcast, the hockey beat gives their way too early season superlatives.

Link to the full podcast here.

Columns from the Hockey Beat

Gregoire: A look into the UMass hockey freshman and transfers

Skillings: It’s time for UMass hockey to bounce back

Maynard: UMass hockey 2023-24 schedule breakdown

Ciano: Top five players to look for in the 2023-24 season

Feature Stories

‘He’s obsessed with getting better’, Scott Morrow went from a college decommit to a top NHL prospect.

Growing together: Sophomore roommates making the jump from year one to year two

‘Do what you can’; how Aaron Bohlinger’s support system fueled his path to recovery

In case you missed last year

UMass lost some big pieces to the transfer portal and a few graduating seniors. Former hockey beat writer Colin McCarthy details who left the Minutemen.

To end the season, the Minutemen fell to Boston College in the Hockey East preliminary round after giving up five goals. Colin McCarthy details the loss.

To end the season, now sophomore Owen Murray became an important part of the UMass defense. Kayla Gregoire gives an insight into the importance of Murray.

In UMass’ last regular season series against Maine, goaltender Cole Brady was a bright spot in net. Matt Skillings highlights the series for Brady.

The Minutemen went through a tough stretch of games, losing sixth straight after their loss to UMass Lowell. Matt Skillings shows how the loss happened.

