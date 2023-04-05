UMass hockey transfer portal update: Minutemen add four graduates for 2023-24

Eight players out, four new players in for UMass

Note: Transfer portal news is ongoing and this story will be updated with any future commitments announced.

It’s been a tumultuous couple of weeks for the Massachusetts hockey team following a litany of transfer portal additions and departures. With so many moving parts, here is a full list of players coming in and moving out of UMass in 2023-24.

Coming in

David Fessenden, goaltender (one year of eligibility)

UMass is completely resetting its goaltender group for the 2023-24 season. Cole Brady is the only netminder remaining on the roster, and the Minutemen are rebuilding the rest of that group. Fessenden will be a major part of that, providing plenty of experience in Hockey East play from New Hampshire.

Last season at UNH, Fessenden had 2.65 GAA and a .911 save percentage. With a strong defense in front of him, the veteran goaltender can put himself in a situation to succeed. He’ll be competing for a starting role against Brady along with whoever head coach Greg Carvel and company bring in as a freshman.

Liam Gorman, forward (one year of eligibility)

Coming from Princeton for his final year of eligibility, Gorman had an even 12 goals and 12 assists for 24 points last season.

Gorman is an NHL prospect drafted by Pittsburgh before Chicago acquired his rights, and he’s got offensive talent that the Minutemen lacked last season, at least in terms of upperclassmen. Plus, his previous Ivy League status could suggest he’ll be a smart player, which is important for any roster.

Lucas Vanroboys, forward (one year of eligibility)

Vanroboys is heading to Amherst from Bentley where he posted 20 points on four goals and 16 assists. More importantly, he’s a center with a face off win percentage above 56 percent over the last two seasons. UMass struggled to win face-offs last season and will be looking for Vanroboys to make an impact at the dot.

The additions of both Vanroboys and Gorman are key given how young the Minutemen’s forward group is. There wasn’t a single senior forward left on UMass’ roster before dipping into the portal, with a large group of freshman and sophomores taking on big roles in 2023-24, the new veteran forwards will be relied upon to share their wealth of knowledge.

Samuli Niinisaari, defenseman (one year of eligibility)

Niinisaari wasn’t known for his point scoring at Brown; he only registered eight points last year and didn’t score a single goal. But, his addition as a pure defender will be valuable for UMass. At 6-foot-1-inch and 187 pounds, Niinisaari will be one of the Minutemen’s biggest defenders, and he’s got lots of college hockey experience.

With Scott Morrow and Ryan Ufko reportedly returning for their junior seasons, UMass doesn’t need much more offensive talent at the blue line. Niinisaari will provide a boost to the defensive end on a blue line group that is shaping up to be very strong in 2023-24.

Moving on

Cal Kiefiuk

Kiefiuk is heading to Providence out of the transfer portal after posting 21 points last season for UMass.

Reed Lebster

Lebster will reunite with former UMass assistant Jared DeMichiel at Michigan State for his final year of eligibility. He was an assistant captain for the Minutemen and recorded 22 points last season.

Luke Pavicich

Pavicich is staying in Hockey East and heading to UMass Lowell for his final two years of eligibility. He had a .920 save percentage last season, splitting time in net with Cole Brady and Henry Graham.

Henry Graham

Graham finally earned a few starts last season for UMass after backing up Matt Murray and Filip Lindberg his first two seasons.

Josh Nodler

Nodler played one season for the Minutemen, recording two goals and three assists, and now moves on for his final year of eligibility.

Ryan Sullivan

Sullivan was a part of the UMass program for three seasons and recorded two goals and one assist in the 2022-23 season.

Mikey Adamson

Adamson only played in 11 games for the Minutemen in his freshman year and he moves on to Sacred Heart with three more years of eligibility. He recorded two points in those games.

Noah Ellis

Noah Ellis dealt with injuries throughout his first year but still managed to be a plus player and recorded two points. He’ll have three more years of eligibility coming out of the portal.

