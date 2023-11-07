Album Review: ‘Blanket’ by Kevin Abstract

Kevin Abstract, the Texas-born artist and a founding member of the landmark hip-hop collective Brockhampton, has returned with a new solo project that will leave a lasting impression on the music world. Abstract has never been one to conform to the conventions of genre, and his latest album “Blanket” is a testament to his fearless pursuit of artistic innovation and self-expression. Drawing from numerous influences, Abstract has crafted a sonic journey that pushes the envelope of creativity and introspection.

Abstract first gained recognition as a key member of Brockhampton, a self-proclaimed boyband that took the music scene by storm with their unique blend of rap, pop and alternative influences. Abstract’s contributions to the group, both as a rapper and a music video director, were pivotal in shaping their distinct visual and musical identity. His solo work has an unwavering willingness to explore the depths of his own experiences and emotions, transcending the confines of traditional hip-hop.

Abstract’s 2019 solo project, “Arizona Baby,” marked a significant departure from his earlier work and hinted at the bold experimentation that would come to define “Blanket.” “Arizona Baby” was lauded by critics, including a notable review by Pitchfork, which praised Abstract’s ability to “process his personal and artistic transformations through music.”

With “Blanket,” Abstract takes us further down the rabbit hole of his artistic evolution.

The album opens with “When the Rope Post 2 Break,” an ethereal track that immediately sets the tone for the album. Abstract’s signature lyrical prowess is on full display here, with verses that dive deep into his thoughts and emotions. The haunting production serves as a backdrop for his candid self-reflection, with layered vocals that paint the foreground of synth-backed guitar strums.

Throughout the album, Abstract seamlessly blends genres, moving from rap to elements of R&B, pop and more experimental electronic music. One of the standout tracks, “Real 2 Me,” combines elements of trap and electronic music with self-effacing lyrics, creating a captivating musical landscape that is somehow both dissonant and harmonious.

Tracks like “Running Out” and “Today I Gave Up” continue the reflective tone of the album. Abstract explores themes of love, identity and self-discovery, delivering emotionally-charged verses over minimalist, melancholic beats. His vulnerability and authenticity shine through, drawing the listener into his world.

There is a surprising shift with tracks like “Madonna” and “Scream.” Here, Abstract embraces a more pop-inspired sound, infusing infectious melodies and hooks while maintaining lyrical depth. These songs display his ability to craft radio-friendly hits without sacrificing the substance and innovation that define his artistry.

One of Kevin Abstract’s greatest strengths as an artist is his ability to tackle a wide range of themes with sincerity and depth. “Blanket” is no exception, as it explores identity, love and self-acceptance with unflinching honesty. Abstract’s lyrics resonate with listeners, as he delves into the relatable complexity of anxious emotions and fraught relationships.

The song “Heights, Spiders, and the Dark” is a prime example of this depth. It delves into Abstract’s nostalgic memories: “I saw myself today in a stranger on a train / I saw us this morning in kids in the garden / Blended into you, you melted into me.”

“Blanket” also touches on themes of growth and transformation. Abstract’s personal journey, both as an artist and as a human being, is interwoven throughout the album. He reflects on his past, his struggles and his hopes for the future, inviting listeners to join him on this introspective odyssey.

This album is a genre-defying masterpiece that solidifies his status as a pioneer in the music industry. In crafting a diverse range of sonic landscapes and thought-provoking lyrics, Abstract invites us to explore the depths of his emotions, experiences and creative vision. Abstract’s ability to seamlessly blend genres, his profound introspection and his commitment to authenticity make “Blanket” a remarkable achievement in modern music.

