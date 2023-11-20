UMass swim and dive has success at Terrier Invitational

A pivotal three days at the 17th Annual Terrier Invitational lead to the Massachusetts men’s and women’s swim and dive teams having success against Northeastern, Boston University and Fairfield University.

The four universities from across New England put on a fierce competition.

Graduate student Summer Pierce, a recent student-athlete of the week at UMass, excelled in the pool with the program’s fastest recorded time of 53.77 seconds in the 100-meter butterfly. She also recorded a 200-meter individual medley time of 2:01.68, the second fastest in team history. Her success carried over from the Minutewomen’s last invitational at NJIT, where she came in second in the 100-meter butterfly with a time of 56.76 seconds.

This week’s Atlantic-10 rookie of the week, freshman Lindsay Burbage, displayed a high-quality performance. She helped her team of herself, Bri Williams and Caroline Mahoney to a second-place win in the 400-yard, recording a final time of 3:43.71.

Freshman continued to score big on the men’s team with Aydin Erkan placing second in the 200-meter butterfly on the final day with a time of 1:50.90. Erkan made a noteworthy achievement before at the Jennings Invitational at Colgate by receiving a silver in the 1650 free with a time of 16:58.80.

The Minutemen also snatched two silver medals in the relay events, the 200-meter freestyle and 400-meter medley. The 200-meter freestyle team consisted of sophomore Sammy Quigg, juniors Grant Beebe andJuan Montori and senior Charles Blanc. As for the 400-meter medley, participants were seniors Sam Haddad and Eric Eastman, graduate student Emerson Kiefer and Quigg.

Quigg brought some much-anticipated ferocity to the pool, coming in at a time of 44.02 seconds in the 100-meter freestyle. Quigg has kept his consistency throughout the season. At the first meet, the Jennings Invitational, in Hamilton, New York, Quigg came first in the 200-meter freestyle with a time of 1:41.98. Then at the NJIT Invitational, Quigg finished with a time of 22.18 seconds, earning him a second-place finish behind NJIT’s freshman Francois Malherbe.

In diving, sophomore Andrew Bell came in first place with a score of 323.85 which is an improvement from the 2022 invitational, in which he came in second with a score of 310.25. Meanwhile graduate student Tommy Cotner came in second earning him a silver medal, not too far from his personal best of 317.25 obtained at dual meet versus Fordham.

The Minutewomen divers also made a splash with sophomores Shreeyna Sinha and Salem Howes coming in sixth and tenth place for the three-meter dives.

The Minutemen return to Rodgers on Jan. 6 vs. Bryant, and the Minutewomen will face Vermont in Burlington on Dec. 2.

