UMass swim and dive sweeps Bryant University on Senior Day

The Massachusetts men and women’s swim and dive team dominated Bryant University on Saturday while also celebrating its Senior Day. The Minutemen (1-1) won 172.5-115.5 and the Minutewomen (2-2) won 181-88.

Sophomore Andrew Bell got gold in both the one-meter and three-meter events. He broke his own school record for the men’s one-meter diving with a score of 409.05. Bell’s previous record was 397.28.

UMass put up a strong performance against Bryant (1-2), as the Minutewomen finished with 24 top-three wins and 12 individual first-place finishes, while the Minutemen collected 25 top-three wins and eight individual first-place finishes.

In the 200-yard backstroke, senior Megan Mitchell placed first with a time of 2:02.98 and senior Bri Williams got second with a time of 2:04.70. Freshman Ali Merone beat out Bryant junior Reagan Lord by 0.3 seconds to get third place with a time of 2:11.45, getting UMass the podium sweep for the event.

The UMass freshmen dominated the women’s 200-yard breaststroke with another podium sweep. Lindsay Burbage got first place with a time of 2:26.47, and right behind her was Beren Cakiroglu in second place with a time of 2:26.70. Diya Ackerman-Vallala came in third with a time of 2:28.83.

In the women’s 100-yard freestyle event, senior Caroline Mahoney finished in first place with a final time of 52.14. Freshman Olga Stoura followed closely behind and out-touched Bryant sophomore Jill Carline to finish second with a time of 54.42.

The Minutemen had some big wins in close races as well. In the men’s 100-yard freestyle, graduate student Emerson Kiefer placed first with a time of 47.65. Senior Juan Montori and Bryant junior Alex Rowson both finished with a time of 48.06, sharing third place. In the men’s 100-yard breaststroke, senior Jack Artis narrowly beat out Bryant graduate student Gustav Persson for first place with a time of 58.24.

In the 200-yard freestyle, Cakiroglu won with a 1:55.84 for the women and Montori finished with a 1:44.66 for the men. Williams placed first in the women’s 100-yard backstroke with a time of 57.79. In the 200-yard butterfly, Anna Kwon finished with a 2:06.29 and Charles Blanc won with a 1:55.05. In the 50-yard freestyle, Maggie Desmond ended with a 23.69 and Sammy Quigg finished with a 20.89. Summer Pierce finished with a time of 57.45 in the women’s 100-yard butterfly.

Both the Minutemen and Minutewomen won first place in the relay events. Mitchell, Burbage, Pierce and Desmond finished first with a time of 1:45.86 and Artis, Quigg, Beau Bengston and Grant Beebe and finished first with a time of 1:33.86 in the 200-yard medley relays. In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Ashley Calderon, Mitchell, Desmond and Mahoney got first with a final time of 1:36.37 and Aiden Shepston, Montori, Quigg and Beebe placed first with a time of 1:25.32.

The UMass divers also performed well against the Bulldogs. Graduate student Tommy Cotner placed second in both the one-meter and three-meter events, scoring 287.55 and 313.43 respectively. In the one-meter event, Bryant sophomore Chris Buonocore followed Cotner closely but fell to third place with a score of 282.00.

Shreeya Sinha represented the Minutewomen on the boards, placing second in both the women’s one-meter and three-meter events. It was a close meet between Sinha and Bryant freshman Megan Beasley, but Sinha fell four points short of Beasley and ended with a score of 242.48. On the three-meter, she finished with a score of 214.73.

Massachusetts returns to the pool for the Tate Ramsden Invitational in Hanover, New Hampshire on Jan. 19.

