Massachusetts Daily Collegian

A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian

UMass swim and dive sweeps Bryant University on Senior Day

Rodgers pool endures fierce competition
Daily+Collegian+%282019%29
Nina Walat
Daily Collegian (2019)
By Devin Lippman, Collegian Correspondent
January 12, 2024

The Massachusetts men and women’s swim and dive team dominated Bryant University on Saturday while also celebrating its Senior Day. The Minutemen (1-1) won 172.5-115.5 and the Minutewomen (2-2) won 181-88.

Sophomore Andrew Bell got gold in both the one-meter and three-meter events. He broke his own school record for the men’s one-meter diving with a score of 409.05. Bell’s previous record was 397.28.

UMass put up a strong performance against Bryant (1-2), as the Minutewomen finished with 24 top-three wins and 12 individual first-place finishes, while the Minutemen collected 25 top-three wins and eight individual first-place finishes.

In the 200-yard backstroke, senior Megan Mitchell placed first with a time of 2:02.98 and senior Bri Williams got second with a time of 2:04.70. Freshman Ali Merone beat out Bryant junior Reagan Lord by 0.3 seconds to get third place with a time of 2:11.45, getting UMass the podium sweep for the event.

The UMass freshmen dominated the women’s 200-yard breaststroke with another podium sweep. Lindsay Burbage got first place with a time of 2:26.47, and right behind her was Beren Cakiroglu in second place with a time of 2:26.70. Diya Ackerman-Vallala came in third with a time of 2:28.83.

In the women’s 100-yard freestyle event, senior Caroline Mahoney finished in first place with a final time of 52.14. Freshman Olga Stoura followed closely behind and out-touched Bryant sophomore Jill Carline to finish second with a time of 54.42.

The Minutemen had some big wins in close races as well. In the men’s 100-yard freestyle, graduate student Emerson Kiefer placed first with a time of 47.65. Senior Juan Montori and Bryant junior Alex Rowson both finished with a time of 48.06, sharing third place. In the men’s 100-yard breaststroke, senior Jack Artis narrowly beat out Bryant graduate student Gustav Persson for first place with a time of 58.24.

In the 200-yard freestyle, Cakiroglu won with a 1:55.84 for the women and Montori finished with a 1:44.66 for the men. Williams placed first in the women’s 100-yard backstroke with a time of 57.79. In the 200-yard butterfly, Anna Kwon finished with a 2:06.29 and Charles Blanc won with a 1:55.05. In the 50-yard freestyle, Maggie Desmond ended with a 23.69 and Sammy Quigg finished with a 20.89. Summer Pierce finished with a time of 57.45 in the women’s 100-yard butterfly.

Both the Minutemen and Minutewomen won first place in the relay events. Mitchell, Burbage, Pierce and Desmond finished first with a time of 1:45.86 and Artis, Quigg, Beau Bengston and Grant Beebe and finished first with a time of 1:33.86 in the 200-yard medley relays. In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Ashley Calderon, Mitchell, Desmond and Mahoney got first with a final time of 1:36.37 and Aiden Shepston, Montori, Quigg and Beebe placed first with a time of 1:25.32.

The UMass divers also performed well against the Bulldogs. Graduate student Tommy Cotner placed second in both the one-meter and three-meter events, scoring 287.55 and 313.43 respectively. In the one-meter event, Bryant sophomore Chris Buonocore followed Cotner closely but fell to third place with a score of 282.00.

Shreeya Sinha represented the Minutewomen on the boards, placing second in both the women’s one-meter and three-meter events. It was a close meet between Sinha and Bryant freshman Megan Beasley, but Sinha fell four points short of Beasley and ended with a score of 242.48. On the three-meter, she finished with a score of 214.73.

Massachusetts returns to the pool for the Tate Ramsden Invitational in Hanover, New Hampshire on Jan. 19.

Devin Lippman can be reached at [email protected] and followed on Twitter @devinlippman.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in 2024
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass looks to stop Merrimack’s three-game win streak in weekend series
Daily Collegian (2023)
UMass bounces back, defeats La Salle 81-65
Daily Collegian (2023)
Sands: Daniel Hankins-Sanford’s emergence off the bench could not be coming at a better time
Daily Collegian (2023)
UMass women's basketball falls to Richmond 79-65
Daily Collegian (2023)
Depin: UMass is better than its record
Daily Collegian (2023)
UMass' crunch time run not enough to beat Dayton
More in Archives
Artist Profile: DJ Chucky Blizz
Artist Profile: DJ Chucky Blizz
Daily Collegian (2023)
UMass women’s basketball loses championship rematch to Saint Louis, 79-75
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass hockey opens up 2024 with 3-3 tie to UConn
Image courtesy of Netflix, via Rolling Stone.
‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ is a binge-worthy dystopian nightmare
Daily Collegian (2023)
UMass will resume conference play on Friday against UConn
Daily Collegian (2023)
UMass defeats Duquesne 80-61 in conference opener
More in Headlines
Daily Collegian (2023)
Wendel: For UMass basketball, grit is the theme
Daily Collegian (2023)
UMass women's basketball wins first game of 2024, 76-66
Daily Collegian (2023)
UMass women's basketball loses conference opener
Daily Collegian (2023)
UMass hockey sophomores dominate scoresheet in loss over Clarkson
Daily Collegian (2023)
UMass falls 5-4 in overtime to Clarkson
student voices pod
EP4: Out in STEM
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Massachusetts Daily Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *