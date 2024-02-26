Adrianne Lenker has debuted three singles for her upcoming album ‘Bright Future’

Adrianne Lenker is releasing her fourth full-length solo album, “Bright Future,” on March 22 with the independent record label 4AD. On Feb. 20, Lenker released her third single, “Fool,” following the releases of “Ruined” and “Sadness As A Gift.”

Lenker, best known as the songwriter, lead vocalist and guitarist in the band Big Thief, wrote her first song at eight years old and released her first solo album, “Stages of the Sun” in 2006 when she was only 14. Following her first album, she released “Hours Were the Birds” in 2014, “Abysskiss” in 2018 and “Songs” in 2020.

“Bright Future” is co-produced and engineered by Philip Weinrobe and features contributions from Nick Hakim, Mat Davidson, and Josefin Runsteen. The album cover is a portrait of Lenker staring blankly into the camera wearing a cowboy hat, suggesting that “Bright Future” may take a stylistic turn within her solo work, embracing country or americana-inspired music.

In an Instagram post, Lenker quoted a statement by Weinrobe explaining that “Bright Future” was recorded through the “Analog-Analog-Analog” process, meaning the album was recorded, mixed and mastered on analog tape. In simpler terms, this means that there was no digital production used at any stage of recording the album. Through this tedious process, Weinrobe ensures that the final audio quality of the album will be transcendent. In the statement Weinrobe explains, “‘AA’ means you can’t have it all. You can’t do everything. You can only do what matters most.”

“Ruined,” the first previewed single from “Bright Future” and the album’s finale, was released Dec. 5, 2023. “Ruined” opens with dramatically pulsing piano chords and ambient sounds that imitate fleeting raindrops. Like many of her other releases, Lenker revisits the theme of unrequited love and the collapse of an intimate romantic relationship. Her trilling, delicate voice caresses the raw longing guiding her lyrics. Through each chorus, the final lingering titular word echoes in the audience’s ears. The song concludes with a mellow repetition of the chorus and an eerie silence. This sentimental track tugs at your heartstrings, leaving an undeniable weight on your chest that’s impossible to shake.

“Sadness As a Gift” was released on Jan. 17. Lenker’s graceful voice chimes in, counting in the timing of the song. The song soon introduces a heavenly ensemble of instruments and layers, feeling as if it is opening the gates to a new world. Lenker maintains an americana flair with this track through her wavering voice and pedal steel guitars. Embedded beneath Lenker’s voice are the echoes of a duet in the background, emphasizing the distance between Lenker and the seasons she yearns to relive. The chord progression echoes in the background, amplifying the mesmerizing aesthetic of Lenker’s earthy voice. “Sadness As a Gift” is a wistful song reflecting on times moving too fast. A beautiful solo in the middle of the song follows the chorus of the song and leads to a mellow and conclusive end.

“Fool,” Lenker’s latest single, was released Feb. 20. In this track, Lenker returns to a quirky upbeat style reminiscent of her work in Big Thief. Lenker exemplifies her expertise in guitar plucking, illustrating a careful and unique sound. Lenker flaunts her talent for playful lyrics in this track with echoing rhymes, lending the song a childlike wonder. “Fool” follows a similar folksy twang as “Sadness As a Gift”. Lenker’s voice feels like a warm blanket at your grandmother’s house as she guides you through a nostalgic journey. In an Instagram post, Lenker described the song as “a buoyant questioning of creaturey loopiness.”

With the various styles presented through three released singles, there is no predictable direction for this upcoming album. “Ruined” is an emotional and dramatic masterpiece. “Sadness As a Gift” is a reflective and longing track. “Fool” is a twangier, more upbeat track. In the released track list, “Vampire Empire,” a Big Thief song, is the sixth track. Fan rumors are speculating that this could potentially be a solo version of the band’s popular release. Lenker’s extensive stylistic talents are unpredictable, yet it is certain that “Bright Future” will be a breathtaking release.

Lenker is performing in Northampton at the Academy of Music Theatre on Nov. 11 and in Boston at Boch Center Shubert Theatre on Nov. 12 and Nov. 13. She is also performing at an assortment of concerts globally throughout the year to commemorate the release of “Bright Future.”

