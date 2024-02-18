Massachusetts Daily Collegian

A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian

Mason Bregman leads UMass men’s lacrosse in win over UMass Lowell

Bregman scores two goals and an assist in 10-7 victory
Daily+Collegian+%282024%29
Kalina Kornacki
Daily Collegian (2024)
By Dylan Shalom and Myles Donato
February 18, 2024

After the Massachusetts men’s lacrosse team fell down 3-1 to UMass Lowell through the first 11 minutes of play, Mason Bregman was the key for the Minutemen to come back into the game, helping UMass to a 10-7 comeback win in its home opener.

The senior attacker scored twice in the final minutes of the first period to tie the game up at three apiece.

Bregman broke out last season scoring 15 goals and appearing in all 14 games. It was a jump from his four games played in the 2022 season, where he tallied a single goal. Bregman is now up to four goal contributions after two games this season, which ranks second on the team. He’s tied for the lead in goals with three.

Bregman first struck with 3:44 left in the first period. With a full 60 seconds on the shot clock John Krish received a pass around center field and worked to drive towards the net. Not seeing a great opportunity, Krish found Bregman behind the opposition net. UMass Lowell’s (0-2) Josh Adey pressured him as he received the ball.

Bregman’s hard cut to the right got him past Adey and drove towards the net. Just outside of the crease Bregman pump-faked once before sneaking a shot up and over the shoulder of River Hawks goalie Mark Pav.

To level the score at 3-3 with 1:15 left in the first quarter, Bregman did practically the same thing, receiving a pass from Anthony Sericolo behind the net and patiently maneuvering his way in front to place it past Pav high at the near post.

The redshirt junior gave his teammates and opponents credit, first referring to the River Hawks as a “good sliding team.”

“I thought we took some really good shots today, it was a great team win,” Bregman said.

Bregman himself was certainly not shy to shoot, taking a team-leading seven shots, level with Mike Tobin. His confidence carried through from the first game of the season where he netted once and shot four times, all on target, in a loss against No. 8 Army. Bregman ranks second on the team in shots with 11 this year.

Low temperatures at Garber field can make it difficult to stay locked in for the whole two hours. For players like Bregman who are playing most of the minutes for the Minutemen (1-1), outside motivation is always welcome.

“Our bench mob is amazing too,” Mason Bregman said. “That brings us a lot of energy as well so you can lean on those guys. It’s amazing.”

Bregman also spread the ball out to his teammates, dishing out an assist in the second period to take a 5-4 lead. Bergman’s centering attempt found the stick of freshman Matthew Cargiulo, who scored his second career goal for UMass.

In the end, Bregman’s three goal contributions kickstarted the comeback and made the difference as the hosts won by three in their first win of the year.

The Minutemen will face the Marist Red Foxes at home on Tuesday, Feb. 20. Face off is set for 3 p.m. at Garber Field.

Dylan Shalom can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X/Twitter @dylan_third. Myles Donato can be reached at [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in 2024
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass men’s lacrosse defeats UMass Lowell 10-7 in home opener
Daily Collegian (2024)
Gray Soares: Frank Martin's coaching decision costs UMass in loss at La Salle
Daily Collegian (2024)
No. 22 UMass falls in a nail biter to Brown
Daily Collegian (2023)
Comeback bid falls short for UMass at La Salle
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass falls on Senior Day 63-49 to VCU
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass drops first game of home-and-home, 5-1 against Boston College
More in Archives
Photo captured at the Oct. 25 Sit-In
Whitmore Sit-In: Arrested students’ charges reduced
Chalk is back
Chalk is back
UMass hockey set to battle with top ranked Boston College
UMass hockey set to battle with top ranked Boston College
Technology is the culprit for shortened attention spans
Technology is the culprit for shortened attention spans
Beauty doesn’t equal morality
Beauty doesn’t equal morality
The debate between STEM and humanities must end
The debate between STEM and humanities must end
More in Headlines
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass defeats league-leading Richmond 69-59 on the road
Daily Collegian (2024)
Cross’ double-double, UMass’ rebounding lead upset win at Richmond
Daily Collegian (2024)
URI hands UMass 12th consecutive loss, wins 86-64
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass finally clears road hump in marquee win at A-10 leaders Richmond
Let’s Be Friends Music hosts winter festival
Let’s Be Friends Music hosts winter festival
Music for the smitten, delusional and bitter lover
Music for the smitten, delusional and bitter lover
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Massachusetts Daily Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *