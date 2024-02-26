Notebook: UMass Softball goes 0-4 in the South Carolina tournament

In its third tournament of the season, the Massachusetts softball team slumped to its three opponents of the weekend.

The Minutewomen (3-11) faced off against South Alabama, South Carolina and James Maddison in the South Carolina Tournament. Over the course of the three-day tournament, UMass continued its four-game losing streak. After this weekend’s action concluded, its record was 0-4 for the tournament, and it now has lost eight games in a row.

Of the 28 runs allowed over the course of four games, the Minutewomen’s two pitchers, Julianne Bolton and Natalee Horton, conceded 13 and 15 runs respectively. Totaling 14 strikeouts for the weekend, UMass’ pitchers fought strongly, fighting through lineups regardless of the outcome.

Offensively, UMass’ only two runs of the weekend were scored during Sunday afternoon’s matchup with James Madison (10-4). Jordyn Graime and Bella Pantoja both ran home in the sixth inning. Graime advanced to third and then ran home after a fielding error from the Dukes. Pantoja crossed the plate after a wild pitch from James Madison’s Kirsten Fleet.

The Minutewomen’s weekend action began Friday morning, when they faced South Alabama (10-4). Allowing seven runs in the second inning and one in the sixth, the outfield and infield got a lot of action. While at bat in the sixth inning, UMass logged two hits for the morning game.

The second game of its Friday doubleheader, UMass fell once again but this time to South Carolina (12-2) 9-0. Odyssey Torres and Sarah Keagy were the Minutewomen’s only hits of the evening. Facing eight hits over the course of the seven innings, their field players once again faced an offensive onslaught.

In their series against South Carolina over the course of Friday and Saturday, the Minutewomen employed the arm of both Horton and Bolton, with the two starters each getting cracks against the Gamecocks. However, their endeavor proved futile, as the Gamecocks beat UMass for the second time in the tournament, 5-0.

To conclude its weekend, the Minutewomen faced James Madison on Sunday. In Horton’s second game of the tournament, she secured a weekend high of six strikeouts and four walks for the duration of the game. The six strikeouts are a season high for Horton. The fourth and seventh inning were when James Madison scored two runs in each, and where UMass’ steam was beginning to run out.

During the series, Torres extended her hitting streak to eight straight games in UMass’ matchup against James Madison.

Although the results weren’t what they hoped for going into the weekend, the Minutewomen have a chance to turn things around in their last tournament of the regular season. They look to improve their track record once again next weekend as they participate in the UNCG Invitational in North Carolina from March 8-10.

Emma Bensley can be reached at [email protected]